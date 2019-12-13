Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Lyndon firefighter Mike Leonard uses a saw to slice through the mangled guardrail on South Wheelock Road so a pickup truck angled down toward the river could be towed out early Thursday afternoon. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
This truck went off South Wheelock Road and nearly landed in the river on Thursday afternoon after the driver hit ice on the road. Neither occupant suffered serious injuries. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Lyndonville Police and Fire department officials as well as Lyndon Rescue, responded to a crash of a pickup into the river on South Wheelock Road early Thursday afternoon. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Cousins Gage Colson of Stannard, and Kolby Bourdeau of Belvidere, escaped serious injury when their truck went off South Wheelock Road and landed partly in the river Thursday. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
The occupants of a truck which went off South Wheelock Road into the river look over the bank, further down is Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
LYNDON — A Ford F150 skidded on ice just before a sharp corner on South Wheelock Road about noon Thursday, sending the truck air-bound, before it spun around backwards and ended up with its bed in the river.
Two occupants, cousins Gage Colson, 19, of Stannard, and Kolby Bourdeau, 19, of Belvidere, escaped serious injury.
