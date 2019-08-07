Today crews from the New Hampshire Department of Transportation will begin repairing the bridge on NH Route 26 (also known as Bridge Street) across the Connecticut River from Colebrook, N.H., to Lemington, Vt.
This work will make substantial repairs to the pier in the center of the span. During this time traffic over the bridge will be restricted to a single 12-foot-wide lane.
