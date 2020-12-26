BARTON — At its Dec. 16 meeting, the board of selectmen heard updates on Pierce Block renovations, and highway/plowing updates.

Pierce Block: According to minutes from the meeting, Patrick Shattuck, of Rural Edge, told Board Chairman Kenneth Mitchell-Eby, and members Lenny Zenonos and Jeff Cota that the project to replace the beams in the basement of Pierce Block are out to bid. The original estimate had been around $50,000, but with all the restrictions in place and the lack of supplies due to COVID, bids are coming in well above that figure.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments