Pilots, Airport Neighbors Share Optimism, Concern With Possible Airport Sale

LYNDONVILLE — State transportation officials met with pilots and Caledonia County Airport neighbors at the airport on Monday evening to discuss a possible airport sale.
The state officials heard from several people, some with concerns, but most expressed cautious optimism about the airport’s future backed by investment from a private company.
The Vermont Agency of Transportation communicated late last week that it wanted to sell the airport to a private company.
A state-owned entity for its entire existence, the 1972-built airport has been a low priority for investment as a publicly-funded property, and it needs significant repair. On Thursday, Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn told senators in the Institutions and Transportation committees that there is little chance that necessary repairs will happen soon if it remains state property.
Flynn said there is interest in the private sector in purchasing the airport, and per statute, he needs legislative approval to move forward with that possibility.
One company, in particular, was mentioned as a possible suitor, Beta Technologies, but the document senators are being asked to endorse notes in general that the state is empowered to pursue a sale through a normal Request for Proposals period, during which Beta and anyone else who is interested can propose a purchase.
Senate Transportation Committee members include local senators Jane Kitchel and Russ Ingalls. On Tuesday, the committee may vote to add the approval language to the Transportation bill. They had asked state officials and Lyndon officials to seek feedback from the public, including neighbors and airport users.
Monday’s airport meeting was an opportunity to accomplish that.
State officials attending the meeting included Flynn, Trini Brassard, deputy director at AOT, and Dan Delabruere, director of rail and aviation at AOT.
About 35 people, including current and former legislators, met with the officials. Ingalls was there, as was Rep. Scott Campbell, of St. Johnsbury, whose House Transportation committee will be taking testimony about the airport sale proposal Tuesday and Wednesday.
Campbell spoke to the group to express appreciation to the state officials for organizing the meeting and the people who attended and offered feedback. He said he is “cautiously optimistic” about the airport sale effort.
Lyndon Municipal Administrator Justin Smith attended and said after the discussion that some people have legitimate concerns about the possible ownership change but there was nothing to suggest there is serious opposition.
At one point in the meeting, Steve Dolgin, a pilot who serves on the Vermont Aviation Advisory Council and the owner of a hangar at the airport, urged the assembly to communicate with one voice support for the state’s plan.
“I cannot shoot a negative hole through it (the plan),” he said. “We have an unbelievable opportunity to jump forward.”
Not everyone in the room was willing to offer an enthusiastic thumbs up, but no one spoke to condemn the idea.
A concern about how current leases might be impacted was addressed by Brassard, who said all existing lease agreements would be part of the sale.
Many of the concerns that were expressed were fears of the unknown of how a new owner would impact the users. Flynn said the RFP process would provide a clearer understanding of a potential buyer’s intent, and he and the agency would not negotiate with a buyer with ill intent.
“There’s no way in the world that I would sell this to someone who would come in here and blow things up and kick everybody out,” Flynn said.
Pilot Kevin Blais spoke about what he sees as “an incredible aviation community” that he doesn’t want to see adversely impacted by a possible change in ownership. “I am absolutely blessed to be part of a facility like this.”
Blais and others heaped high praise on the airport’s AOT manager Chris Raymond. Pilot Vinny Matteis said Raymond has been voted “Most Valuable Person” by the Caledonia County Experimental Aircraft Association four years running.
Several people spoke about the possibility of Beta Technologies pursuing a purchase of the airport.
Flynn was careful to avoid speaking with any certainty about how serious Beta was about trying to acquire the property or what the company would do if it did buy it. He said seeking a buyer would be an open RFP process.
Matteis told the assembly that Beta Technologies is welcoming pilots from the Caledonia County chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association on May 10 and people should take the opportunity to find out what the company is about.
Former senator Joe Benning, who attended the meeting, spoke highly of the owner of Beta, Kyle Clark, a Vermont native. During Benning’s campaign for lieutenant governor, he had a chance to meet Clark.
“With Kyle, there’s no question he has interest with this facility,” said Benning.
Allen Young, a neighbor to the airport for 32 years who says he can see the entire runway from his property, said he is excited about the possibility of private investment, and he has not always approved of airport proposals. Several years ago he was opposed to the state’s effort to install a beacon.
“This plan sounds amazing,” he said.
