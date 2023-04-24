Pilots, Airport Neighbors Share Optimism, Concern With Possible Airport Sale
Buy Now

Pilot Vinny Matteis makes a comment during a discussion at the Caledonia County Airport on Monday, April 24, 2023, about the state of Vermont possibly selling the airport to a private company. (Photo by Dana Gray)

LYNDONVILLE — State transportation officials met with pilots and Caledonia County Airport neighbors at the airport on Monday evening to discuss a possible airport sale.

The state officials heard from several people, some with concerns, but most expressed cautious optimism about the airport’s future backed by investment from a private company.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments