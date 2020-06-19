A suspect in the unsolved 2018 homicide of Waterford resident Michael Pimental has been released from pre-trial detention.
The government has not charged anyone in connection with the Pimental homicide but Krystal Whitcomb, 27, of Waterford – who was Pimental’s girlfriend – and her father Shawn Whitcomb, 51, of Concord, have both been implicated in the crime.
Pimental, 37, was found dead off Victory Road in Concord on Oct. 14, 2018. He had been shot multiple times in the head, torso and extremities. The state medical examiner has ruled his death a homicide but have not revealed the location of the shooting.
U.S. District Court
At about the same time, the Whitcombs and several other suspects were arrested and charged as part of a investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs into the Northeast Kingdom. Prosecutors say the two investigations are related.
“Both Krystal and Shawn were involved in the death of Michael Pimental,” wrote Christina E. Nolan, United States Attorney for the District of Vermont, in court documents.
Krystal Whitcomb was later released pending trial to engage in drug treatment but Shawn Whitcomb remained behind bars for 18 months until May 1 when a federal judge granted his release.
The release order occurred after a successful argument by Shawn Whitcomb’s defense attorney - Ian P. Carleton of Burlington.
Carelton argued that the court should revoke the detention order because it violated Whitcomb’s Fifth Amendment due process rights which allow the government to detain a defendant prior to trial as long as the confinement does not amount to ‘punishment of the detainee.’”
The government has named Whitcomb in a series of drug trafficking indictments while he’s been held in pre-trial detention and suggested in court documents that they may pursue “death penalty eligible” charges against one of the suspects in the alleged drug conspiracy.
Attorney Carleton has also argued that the government has been very slow in turning over evidence it has against Whitcomb.
“The degree to which the government’s tactical use of charging decisions, combined with its dilatory discovery production has unnecessarily prolonged Mr. Whitcomb’s detention,” reads Attorney Carleton’s motion.
The court vacated the detention order and released Whitcomb on the condition that he enter a residential drug treatment program. Whitcomb was admitted to the Valley Vista Addiction Treatment Center in Bradford and was treated there until he was transferred to another treatment center identified in court documents as “Serenity House.”
But that didn’t last long.
“On May 11, 2020, the defendant reported that he had been “kicked out” of Serenity House based on physical conduct with a female patient,” according to court documents. “The defendant denied any inappropriate contact with the female, but according to Serenity House staff, the defendant admitted the contact to them and the incident is corroborated video surveillance.”
Whitcomb has now been charged with violating conditions of release but remains in the community on conditions of release pending trial on the drug charges.
