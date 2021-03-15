Pines Rehab Coping With COVID

LYNDONVILLE — Six cases of COVID-19 discovered at the Pines Rehab & Health Center have postponed a plan to open up to visitors.
Until a positive test result on Feb. 24 and the subsequent cases since, the nursing home on the Red Village Road has mostly remained virus-free throughout the pandemic. Administrator Chad Dingman said only one other case was confirmed last summer.
The current cases are found in two staff members and four residents. The facility has 43 residents. Testing is done twice a week and officials at the Pines are waiting on additional test results related to the recent virus exposure. None of the six people who tested positive for COVID has suffered significant symptoms, Dingman said. “There have been minimal to no symptoms for all six,” he said.
Family members of Pines’ residents have been notified of the presence of the virus in the facility, Dingman said.
The vaccination rate at the Pines is about 90 percent among residents and 60 percent among staff, said Dingman, and more people have requested the vaccine and are awaiting availability. Vaccines are brought into the facility and administered on-site.
Having operated this last year of the pandemic with so little spread is attributed to the vigilance of staff and officials, Dingman said, who took extra precautions early-on.
“We pay great attention throughout the state, not just locally,” he said. The Pines required the addition of face shields to masks and eye protection early in the pandemic.
“We truly believe that the face shields were a great benefit in helping to contain the virus,” said Dingman.
Things had been going so well with no virus detected couples with the high number of vaccinations that the Pines was preparing to loosen restrictions on in-house gatherings and visitations from people outside the facility. Dingman said the new cases force a postponement of the plan.
Protocols require 14 consecutive days of no new cases before things can loosen. Dingman said if all goes well, that could be March 24.
“Collectively, throughout the system caregivers are working day and night and doing a fantastic job,” said Dingman. “Here, we’re trying to prioritize safety and quality and working to keep everyone’s loved one safe.”
