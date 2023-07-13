SUTTON — Herb Di Gioia was a pioneer documentary filmmaker who came to Vermont and featured its people and landscapes.
Di Gioia and some contemporaries, including the film partner he met when attending graduate school for film at UCLA, David Hancock, are credited with pioneering an approach to capturing people’s stories that would become observational cinema.
Hancock died young, at age 30, after the friends embarked on a handful of films, set in Vermont. Hancock’s wife was a Vermonter, and Di Gioia knew the area after he grew up in Boston. Before becoming a filmmaker, Di Gioia worked as a foreign language teacher at St. Johnsbury Academy and later taught at Lyndon State College.
Throughout his years in education, he maintained a passion for film.
In 1969, at age 36, his wife Rita encouraged him to follow his dream, and the young family embarked on a journey to California so Di Gioia could study film. They had four young children.
When he finished school, he returned to Sutton, where he and Rita spent the next 54 years.
He died on July 6th in Massachusetts, where he spent his final weeks near his daughter Diana’s home. He was 89 years old.
Vermont Films Captured Local People
Di Gioia’s pioneering work in documentary film was celebrated worldwide and has been written about in several books. The collection from his film career is now a part of the Harvard Film Archives at Harvard University.
His daughter Diana explains, “He was remarkable.”
Among the films Di Gioia made of people in Vermont, Diana referenced the film about Chester Grimes, a logger from Cold Hill in Lyndon. “He did not use a tractor or skidder to go into the woods; he went in with his horses; it’s a beautiful film.”
In 1971 her father and Hancock captured the 70-year-old logger’s story by “watching him work and talking to the camera and talking about life in Vermont. It’s very much like you’re sitting back, being a part of their world.”
When the film was made in 1971, Grimes was 70 years old and still working in the woods logging with his horse.
“They’re like portraits,” Diana said of her father’s films set in Vermont, “They’re very beautiful films.”
Cultural Impact
“The UCLA-educated Di Gioia was not an anthropologist by profession, but was drawn to the field by an interest in exploring the lives of ordinary people,” his Wikipedia page says.
In addition to filmmaking, Di Gioia also continued to teach.
“After Hancock’s untimely tragic death, Di Gioia … focused predominantly on teaching, training anthropology and film making students at the University of Illinois Chicago’s Visual Anthropology MA program in the Anthropology Department in the mid to late 1970s, then at the National Film and Television School in ethnographic film making.”
In a book titled Observational Cinema, Di Gioia, Hancock and David MacDougall are featured, noting their work became what is known in anthropological circles as observational cinema. “The term refers to the filmmakers’ practice that grew out of , and was shaped by, their long-term commitment to a site, Vermont, and to the people who made their lives there.
“Each of their films was built around a particular individual or individuals understood in the context of their daily lives.”
A longtime friend, Brian Kelly of Burke, knew Di Gioia since each taught at LSC.
Kelly taught English and Di Gioia taught French at the college. Kelly said Di Gioia spoke French, English and Italian, and traveled widely.
The films made by Di Gioia have no commentary, and the word Kelly used to describe them is spare.
“He was a hugger; it struck me because I’m not a hugger,” Kelly said. “He partially converted me to hugging.”
“He was fluent in three languages, French, Italian and English,” said Kelly. “He was widely traveled and spent a lot of time in Spain. He also ended up being able to speak Spanish; he and his wife Rita lived in Spain off and on while he was teaching film in England … they had a gift for finding fixer-uppers, as Herb used to call them, and the fixer-upper they found in Spain was a cave, which I had the pleasure of visiting once.”
Afghanistan
Di Gioia’s trio of documentaries filmed in Afghanistan are available through Documentary Educational Resources (DER), and previews of each of the films can be seen on the organization’s website,
The group’s Excutive Director, Alice Apley, said, “We were saddened to learn of Herb Di Gioia’s passing. His films on life in Afghanistan in the 1970s, released as part of the Faces of Change collection, remain a valuable and frequently used resource for understanding Afghan rural society. These films, along with the documentaries he made on everyday life in Vermont, helped to shape the development of observational cinema. Herb will be remembered for his contributions to documentary filmmaking, for using film in ethnographic inquiry, and by the many students and colleagues whose lives he touched.”
Frank Aveni, Director of Media & Design for DER, said, “I was impressed that as an experienced filmmaker and teacher, he remained curious and not only willing, but eager to learn from others younger than himself in the interest of doing things the best way. He will be missed.”
The DER website is here: https://store.der.org/di-gioia-herb-c916.aspx
Harvard Film Archive
Di Gioia and David Hancock founded The Vermont Center for Cultural Studies, and their film collection and materials related to their documentary work were donated to the Harvard Film Archive in 2019 by Di Gioia.
In the Harvard Film Archive, the Herbert Di Gioia and David Hancock Vermont People Collection https://harvardfilmarchive.org/collections/herbert-di-gioia-and-david-hancock-vermont-people-collection contains the work of the pair who charted new territory in the documentary film genre.
Herb Di Gioia and David Hancock met as students at UCLA in the late 1960s and their filmmaking was influenced by the Ethnographic Film Program founded by Colin Young at UCLA in 1966. Key figures in the tradition of observational cinema, in the early 1970s Di Gioia and Hancock completed a series of films that charts the genre in its making. This series, Vermont People, documents five human subjects living in rural Vermont, exploring aspects of white, working class, rural America. Four films in this series were completed before Hancock died at the age of 30: Duwayne Masure (1971), Chester Grimes (1972), Peter Murray (1975), and Peter and Jane Flint (1975). The pair also made a fifth film together, Naim and Jabar (1974), shot in Afghanistan at the behest of producer Norman Miller, with funding from the National Science Foundation.”
Following Hancock’s untimely death, Di Gioia channeled most of his energies into teaching. He was a central figure in Britain’s National Film and Television School, training anthropologists in filmmaking techniques and fostering ethnographic sensibilities among filmmaking students—most notably Molly Dineen. – Wen Zhuang, Amy Sloper.”
The collection includes negatives, outtakes, and prints for the films of the Vermont People series.
Vermont Life
Diana Di Gioia said of her parents, “They were really brave and they did a lot of things that most people would say were too hard to do or not enough security and all of that.”
“It was very heartbreaking when his film making partner died, they would have probably gone on to do a lot of films together,” she said. “Dad had a plan to take the films around and look for grant money and make them more visible in Vermont and more general and kind of parlay that into their next project that they could get funding for. He and David created the Vermont Center for Cultural Studies which was a nonprofit that was a vehicle for them to receive grants and for other people to receive grants and to study the culture of Vermont.”
In his final chapter of life, her father, through the Center, closed out the nonprofit he and his late film partner had begun so long ago, and donated $10,000 from the Center to Catamount Arts; he also had his films made into DVDs which he shared with families of the people he had interviewed. “He wanted to wrap it up before he passed so it wouldn’t be a headache,” she said.
“He respected and liked Catamount a lot,” she said.
Jody Fried, executive director of Catamount Arts, said this week, “Since long before I started working at Catamount Arts in 2008, Herb was a fixture in our theaters. Herb provided Catamount with film consultation, including professional design expertise during the construction of our theaters at the Arts Center on Eastern Avenue. Herb’s love of film and passion for those big screens will be missed.”
Hearts In The NEK
Her parent’s love for the Northeast Kingdom lasted all their lives, said Diana.
“They moved up there and they fell in love with the place,” she said.
When her dad got into film school in 1969, they rented out their house in Sutton and went to California for a year.
When they returned, he embarked on the film project that was his graduate work, and the first film he made was about Duwayne Masure. “He was a real old-time character, with French Canadian roots, a Vermonter who had lots of charm and was a very hard worker, but also a bit of a wild man. He was one step ahead of the game warden, had a pig farm, six kids, he was a logger. He was kind of a larger than life character, kind of like my father but in his own very rural setting,” Diana said.
The first film project that her dad and David Hancock did ran out of money and they ended up taking a job logging with Chet Grimes to make money, “They saw what he was doing and talked to him and they said, ‘We need a film about Chet!’ ” Her dad was fond of saying, “We made it with a chainsaw in one hand and a camera in the other.”
“The film school where he taught in England, it was a tiny little startup when he got there and they didn’t have a documentary program,” said Diana. “They didn’t have classes; the students made films and discussed films and worked on each other’s films, and that’s the kind of teacher my dad was. He was an iconoclast and a pioneer.”
A celebration of his life will be held in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom at a later date.
Donations can be made in memory of Herbert Di Gioia, to Catamount Arts, P.O. Box 324, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
A link to the film about Chester Grimes is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mUWYam6Mego
