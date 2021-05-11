St. Johnsbury Police are investigating the theft of two guns from a residence on Summer Street.
Officer Robert Gerrish reported that a Rock Island Armory 1911 .45 ACP pistol and a Ruger American rifle with a scope (power 7.62x39) and a dark green synthetic stock were taken from Nathan Laflamme’s apartment at 340 Summer St. Laflamme reported the theft on Monday but couldn’t narrow the timeframe when the crime occurred except to say sometime in the last three months.
Together the firearms are worth about $1,100.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 748-2314.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.