St. Johnsbury Police are investigating the theft of two guns from a residence on Summer Street.

Officer Robert Gerrish reported that a Rock Island Armory 1911 .45 ACP pistol and a Ruger American rifle with a scope (power 7.62x39) and a dark green synthetic stock were taken from Nathan Laflamme’s apartment at 340 Summer St. Laflamme reported the theft on Monday but couldn’t narrow the timeframe when the crime occurred except to say sometime in the last three months.

Together the firearms are worth about $1,100.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 748-2314.

