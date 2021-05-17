A pit bull that attacked and severely injured a two-year-old boy in Lyndonville had previously attacked a town official and bitten another child.
That’s according to court documents filed in support of criminal charges against the dog’s owners in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday.
James Steven Gingras, 31, and his wife Elysia Gingras, 33, pleaded not guilty to seven misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and were released on the condition that they do not have dogs in their residence while their cases are pending.
The Gingrases are accused of endangering the safety of six children - ages 2-11 plus a newborn baby - by leaving them unattended on the first floor of their home at 427 Main Street, Apt. 3, in Lyndonville with two pit bull dogs - one of which bit the child on the night of Feb. 9.
Ear, Carotid Artery Severed
According to an affidavit filed by Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris, Elysia Gingras told police that she and three other adults in the apartment were in an upstairs bedroom when they heard the children screaming from downstairs.
“When they got downstairs the victim had blood spurting from the side of his neck,” wrote Chief Harris in his report. “At that time the dog, Abraham, was still holding on to (the boy). Elysia said that the dog was separated from (the boy) and she took the dog outside and to a neighbor’s apartment…”
The boy survived the attack but suffered life-threatening injuries.
“The child received a bite so severe that it tore one of the child’s ears off,” wrote Chief Harris in his affidavit. “The bite also severely damaged the area of the carotid artery.”
The dog was taken into police custody and later euthanized with the permission of James Gingras.
The Gingrases told police they were upstairs smoking cigarettes with Alexander Cleaverly, 28, and his wife Demaris Cleaverly, 27, at the time of the attack.
Alexander Cleaverly told police that it was his understanding that the boy was yelling at another child in the apartment and that was what triggered the dog to attack. Demaris Cleaverly told police there had been issues with the dog in the past and that the attack had been “a long time coming,” according to the report.
Health Officer Attacked
The investigation uncovered allegations of three prior incidents involving aggressive behavior by the dog including an attack on Lyndon Town Health Officer Debra Smith as she was conducting a health and safety inspection of the property on Nov. 21, 2019.
“Smith said she knocked on the door and Elysia Gingras answered,” wrote Chief Harris in his report. “Smith said she was met by two large dogs. Smith entered the residence and the door was closed. Smith said that that was when the large dog ran past Elysia and jumped up on Smith, ‘growling and baring its teeth’ at her. Smith said as the dog jumped up on her it clawed her leg, ripping her pants. Smith said Elysia had a hard time controlling the dog and pulling the dog off of Smith.”
Smith told police she immediately reported the incident to Lyndon Town Administrator Justin Smith who contacted Lyndon Animal Control Officer Cindy Cady. But according to the affidavit, the complaint didn’t go much further.
“I contacted ACO Cindy Cady,” wrote Chief Harris. “I asked for the documentation on the incident to include any photos. ACO Cady said that she did not document the incident at all, she telephoned Elysia Gingras and spoke to her on the phone but she could not recall the specifics of the conversation.”
Another Child Bitten
Demaris Cleaverly also told authorities that she had previously witnessed the dog bite one of the other children in the stomach as the child tried to break-up a fight between Abraham and another dog.
“This caused scrapes and minor skin breakage,” wrote Chief Harris. “(The child) was then lectured on not breaking up the dog fights…Demaris advised that on the date that she saw (the child) get bit, Elysia was there with her and also saw the incident.”
One of the children in the home also told a Vermont Department of Children & Families (DCF) worker that James Gingras had also been bitten previously by the dog - in the hand - as Gingras tried to break up a fight between Abraham and another dog, according to the report.
“The bite was significant enough for James to have to go to the hospital and get stitches,” wrote Chief Harris.
The ‘Watch’ Command
In an interview conducted on Feb. 26, James Gingras told DCF that Abraham had been trained to respond aggressively to people with the command “Watch.”
“James advised that this was for the protection of himself and his family,” wrote Chief Harris. “When asked what this command would have Abraham do, James said that Abraham would ‘sit next to’ and ‘bark at’ the indicated person.
Demaris Cleverly told police James Gingras had trained Abraham irresponsibly to respond to the “watch” command because it would put the dog in an aggressive state.
“She referenced a time when James was playing a video game, which they did often, and when he found himself losing he told Abraham to “watch” his opponent,” wrote Chief Harris. “This caused Abraham to bark aggressively at the opponent. Demaris said James would then laugh as if it was a joke.”
The Gingrases both face a possible sentence of up to seven years in prison and $7,000 in fines if convicted of all the charges.
