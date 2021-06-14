Pizza Delivery Car Flips On St. Mary Street

ST. JOHNSBURY — A Domino’s employee on a pizza delivery lost control of the car he was driving and the car flipped over on St. Mary Street on Monday.
Dakota Collins, 19, was able to get himself out of the Chevrolet Spark he was driving, and was taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital with an arm injury by EMTs from CALEX.
St. Johnsbury Police Lt. Mark Bickford said it appears Collins cut the corner too sharp on the 90-degree right hand-turn and hit an iron railing and the concrete curb. The car toppled onto the roof where it rested in the middle of the road. The accident was reported at 11:43 a.m.
In order to open enough of the road to allow traffic, St. Johnsbury Police officers, firefighters, a St. Mary street resident and the manager of the local Domino’s pizza shop worked together to pivot the car so it rested parallel with the road. It provided just enough room for cars to get through.
It wasn’t until 12:30 p.m. that the road was fully open after the car was towed away.
