Pizza Delivery Man Renders Emergency Aid To Fallen Bicyclist

ST. JOHNSBURY — A pizza delivery man returning from a delivery Saturday evening didn’t hesitate to put his CPR training to life-sustaining use for a man that collapsed on Main Street.
Nicholas Figeroa, of Lyndonville, delivers pizza for Domino’s and had just made a run to a St. Johnsbury customer when he came across the emergency scene at the intersection of Main Street and Steeple Place.
The man in cardiac distress, identified by St. Johnsbury Police as Joseph Mesics, 59, of St. Johnsbury, had been riding a bicycle when he collapsed. “Chip” Mesics is a St. Johnsbury Academy teacher.
Figeroa said he saw the man lying on the side of the road with people gathered around and quickly parked his car to see if he could render aid. He and a woman, who Figeroa said is a nurse who he thinks lives nearby where Mesics collapsed, performed CPR on Mesics until emergency personnel arrived and took over. Figeroa said despite the concern of COVID-19, the man needed help and physical distancing was not an option.
“I knew there was probably not too much time to waste,” he said. He did chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.
“It was pretty intense,” said Figeroa. “It was my first time having to use CPR.”
He was certified as CPR trained when he worked at Price Chopper. He was a manager there and a management position requires a person be trained in CPR, he said.
Prior to the emergency on Saturday evening, Figeroa said he never really thought about ever having to use CPR.
He said he was in the right place at the right time and as someone with training in CPR stopping to render aid was the right thing to do.
“I got my grandparents and parents who are still alive and I couldn’t imagine someone just driving by and not doing all that you could,” he said.
Figeroa said the emergency made him realize that more people should be trained to perform CPR.
Mesics was taken by CALEX rescue workers to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital and then flown by helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. A spokesperson at DHMC did not provide a condition report for Mesics because she said his name was not on a list of patients who had authorized permission to share information with the media.
