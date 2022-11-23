LITTLETON — A plan is in the works to convert the Littleton Motel, established in 1948 and billed as the oldest motel in New Hampshire, to long-term multi-unit secured housing for tenants in need of outside support services.
The proposal, however, didn’t go over well with some abutters and residents, who say the character of the neighborhood and downtown would change from the change in use.
Stacie Leclerc, the potential buyer of the property who runs Blue Heron Neurofeedback and Counseling, sought a special exception for a “group care facility,” a designation that was recommended to her by the Littleton zoning officer.
During a Zoning Board of Adjustment hearing on Tuesday, though, some zoners said the project does not meet the definition of a group care facility and appears instead to be a multi-unit housing project.
Leclerc agreed and withdrew her application with plans to resubmit it as multi-unit housing.
The 1.6-acre property consists of a 2-bedroom carriage house, eight one-bedroom units that have since been converted to long-term rental units, and 14 motel rooms.
The plan is to convert the 14 seasonal and non-winterized motel rooms into six or seven long-term living units, complete the carriage house construction, and convert the first floor of the main house into two units.
Leclerc said property values in the district will not be reduced because the property is already providing long-term housing and the project will actually reduce the number of units, and no nuisance will result because tenants will be required to abide by strict rules, including no drugs or alcohol on the premises and no loud noise.
In her application, she said the primary mission is to provide safe and secure housing to those who could benefit from additional support services, which will be provided in partnership with outside agencies and will not be a direct service within the housing. Services include outpatient counseling, case management, mental health counseling, and substance abuse recovery support.
“I know it’s listed as a group care facility, but this is a little different than what is stated there,” she said to zoners.
It would be the first supportive housing project that Blue Heron has implemented and it will not be run as a sober living house or 24-hour care facility, she said.
“It’s not an on-site inpatient rehab and there is no treatment program attached to this,” said Leclerc.
The project would be funded through a loan from the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority, which has initiatives to address the state’s housing shortage, she said.
The Littleton proposal is one opportunity under the agency’s multi-unit housing programs, said Leclerc.
“They support it being a collaboration with outside entities,” she said. “It’s not a group care facility where care is happening hands-on at the location … The support part of the program is happening outside of the housing units. It’s not unlike any other multi-unit living facility, the difference being that the people who choose to reside there, the tenants, are being supported by additional resources, such as a case manager.”
Blue Heron, which has offices in Littleton, North Conway and Gorham and provides outpatient mental health and substance abuse recovery services and case management, would be just one provider, she said.
Some tenants might need support with transportation and others might have difficulty finding a job, she said.
Leclerc said she is not looking to do crisis care for someone with a mental health or substance abuse crisis who needs a short-term stay.
Along with tenants agreeing to sober living conditions and meeting income restriction requirements, visitation will have limits, and visitors, such as friends and family, must be logged.
“We’re providing a secure, substance-free location for people who need that secure housing,” she said. “We are looking to prioritize women and women with children … We’re hoping our tenants stay with us for a minimum of 12 months, maybe longer, until they are financially and emotionally ready and able to be successful in any community housing situation without additional support.”
Voicing opposition were abutters David and Sheila Fiandaca, who have owned a home on Church Street for nine years and plan to move there permanently.
They were unable to attend Tuesday’s hearing but in a letter to zoners said they are concerned about a rezoning of the Littleton Motel because of “the negative impact to the value of our property” and their belief that “the establishment of a group care facility so close to the downtown commercial district would have numerous negative consequences.”
Church Street abutter Susan Bourque attended the hearing to voice her opposition.
“The motel is my backyard and I am highly opposed,” she said. “I know it’s a group care facility, but in essence, it sounds like it’s a substance abuse housing facility and I am extremely opposed to having that in my backyard. That’s going to bring a whole lot of baggage.”
Bourque said she would have to sell the home she’s raised a family in and lived in for nearly 40 years if the use is approved.
“I would sell it in a heartbeat if this is what happens,” she said. “Do we need something like that? Heck yeah. Do we need something like that on Main Street? No. Where are these people going to go when they’re not there? Walking Main Street. They can do a bar crawl. …. I just don’t want substance abuse folks in my backyard. It’s going to bring others to my backyard … I do feel that the value of my home is going to go down … This is the oldest motel in the state and to lose that motel, a historic motel, would be devastating.”
Tom Merritt, a non-abutter who lives across the street from Bourque, also voiced opposition, saying the project is incompatible with the residential neighborhood and would alter the character of downtown, which is the commercial and economic center of Littleton.
He asked the board to deny the application.
Leclerc defended the proposed use.
“Truly what this project is is a housing project,” she said. “This is not an inpatient rehab facility or a sober treatment facility. Who are these folks? These folks already live here. These are your community members. These are the people you are already meeting in your grocery store and who are probably waiting on you when you go to a restaurant. These are people who are already in the community and in need of housing. That is what this project is for. There may be people in recovery from drugs and alcohol who reside there. There may be people who don’t and who benefit from a secure safe living.”
Leclerc called the “group care facility” term unfortunate because it gives a misleading idea about what is really a multi-unit housing project.
“I’m sure there’s probably a lot of drugs and alcohol when new people are visiting the 14 units for a short-term stay,” she said. “That’s when you’re going to have maybe your bar crawl, going back and partying after a night on the town. This is the opposite of that. This is long-term housing, not a facility where noise and partying will be allowed.”
Currently, New Hampshire is short 20,000 homes and has a vacancy rate of less than 1 percent, said Leclerc.
While there is a support piece to it, the project aims to help a housing crisis, not a drug treatment crisis, she said.
Zoners deliberated.
Acting board chair Chris Sweeney said if it’s not a group care facility, the board would have to deny the application on the grounds the project does not fall under the definition, unless Leclerc withdrew her application and came back with a special exception request for multi-family housing units.
“I don’t see any other way,” said Leclerc, who said it is a multi-unit housing project and she intends to return with a new application for that.
