Plan To Use ARPA Funds To Support Small Business Heads To Select Board

LYNDON — The ARPA Advisory Committee on Wednesday agreed on the framework for a small business matching grant program.
As written, it would set aside $225,000 of the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds: $100,000 to support new business development, $100,000 to aid existing business growth and expansion, and $25,000 for grant administration.
Maximum grant awards would be $20,000; approved applicants must provide a two-to-one grant match ($2 committed for every $1 received).
The proposal defines a small business as having less than 20 employees and less than $2 million in annual revenue.
The ARPA Advisory Committee forwarded the proposal to the Select Board with a recommendation to adopt. The Select Board will take up the matter at a date to be determined.
According to tentative plans, the program would award ten grants of up to $20,000: Five to start-ups and five to support business expansion.
Grants would be awarded in phases, half in 2024 and half in 2025. Any leftover funds would be made available through a second round.
Recipients would have to complete Do North Coworking’s KickstartNEK Business Accelerator Program or a similar program as a condition of grant approval to ensure that ARPA funds are used to maximum effect.
Grant recipients would have to be Lyndon-based — either already operating in town or with plans to open in/expand to town — and prove their commitment to maintaining operations in Lyndon for the “foreseeable” future through a lease agreement or other means.
Under the draft proposal, applications for small business matching grants would be evaluated based on the following: Business feasibility, which measures the likelihood a business will succeed and grow based on its business plan and history (if applicable); perceived ability to convert one-time investments into a sustainable business model; and whether an applicant’s business will have a positive impact on the community.
Formed in March 2022, the ARPA Advisory Committee recommended in October 2022 that the town and village divide the ARPA money into the following five pots: Outdoor recreation and tourism; downtown improvements; grant-match funds for local non-profits and community organizations; town building improvements; and business competition.
The “five pot” proposal would use $1.7 million in town ARPA money to leverage more than $4 million in additional grant funding and would funnel money towards areas identified as top priorities by the 2020 Town Plan, a recent community survey, and other guiding documents.
In February, the town released $300,000 of its $1.7 million in ARPA funds for community-supported projects.
Approximately $140,000 will be made available for the second round of ARPA funding for community-supported projects.
The application window opened on Aug. 1 and close on Sept. 15.
Information and forms will be posted at https://www.lyndonvt.org.
Those applications will be reviewed and scored without ARPA Advisory Committee facilitator Nicole Gratton, who will step down at the end of the month.
Gratton stayed on as the committee facilitator in April when she resigned as town planning administrator in April to take a job with the Northeastern Vermont Development Association.
However, she must end that arrangement when she begins a new job with Preservation Trust of Vermont on Sept. 1.
In her place, committee member Jared Reynolds, manager of Do North Coworking, will be the committee facilitator and serve as the point of contact.
