Plan To Use ARPA Funds To Support Small Business Heads To Select Board
Lyndon Lyndonville Municipal Town Village Offices #filephoto

LYNDON — The ARPA Advisory Committee on Wednesday agreed on the framework for a small business matching grant program.

As written, it would set aside $225,000 of the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds: $100,000 to support new business development, $100,000 to aid existing business growth and expansion, and $25,000 for grant administration.

