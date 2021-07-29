Planned Dog Park Advances Fund-Raising

LITTLETON — With nearly $20,000 in hand from fund-raising, the plan to create a dog park in town is advancing.
During this week’s Board of Selectmen’s meeting, selectmen voted to accept $18,207.11 to give to the Dog Park Committee.
“The $18,000 was just the grassroots fund-raising,” said Caitlin Leverone, chair of the committee. “Once the town commissioned was as a committee, we got together and started doing fund-raisers and no tax money was put into that.”
Now, the committee has its designated nonprofit status that opens it up to more opportunities for grants, she said.
“We are moving funds into our 501(c)(3) account so we can further pursue the work for the dog park,” said Leverone, who is also the director of the Littleton Parks and Recreation Department.
The idea for a dedicated dog park in town was born several years ago, when the town prohibited dogs on the ball fields of the the town’s public parks, like Remich Park and Apthorp Commons, after some dog owners were not cleaning up after them.
The committee is trying to nail down a location for a dog park and is studying several around town.
Littleton Conservation Commission Chairman Tom Alt said he wanted to make a clarification for the record.
“We support the idea of the dog park people,” he said. “But I do want to say something about what was just said, that there is no place for the public to bring their dogs legally anymore. That’s not true. We have offered the Dells, we offer Kilburn Crags, we offer Pine Hill, and we will be offering the Eaton Property to walk your dogs any time you want under the town ordinance, which means keep them leashed. So you do have a place to bring your dog until you get the dog park.”
For another funding avenue, residents at the March 2019 town meeting voted 754-386 to add an additional $1 to the dog license fee to help establish and operate the dog park by the Littleton Parks and Recreation Department.
That money will be kept separate from the town’s general fund.
The money approved through the 2019 warrant article will go into its own special fund and is not included in the $18,200 raised by the committee that was approved by selectmen on Monday.
