Planned Parenthood Closing Newport Office, Adding St. Johnsbury Office Hours
The Planned Parenthood office on Portland Street in St. Johnsbury on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. (Photo by Dana Gray)

Planned Parenthood of Northern New England will close its Newport location on Feb. 24.

Kai Williams, Senior Vice President of Health Care Delivery, for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England said in a statement, “PPNNE faced challenges delivering care at our Newport health center and the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated these issues. Because of limited resources and the national crisis for reproductive health access, we’re reallocating our resources.”

Among the plans is to add more hours to the St. Johnsbury location and in the future adding a medication abortion program.

Said Williams, patients in Newport can choose to remain with PPNNE by receiving their services remotely through our telehealth program or in-person in Hyde Park or St. Johnsbury.

She said Newport staff will be offered jobs at other health centers.

“PPNNE has been a part of the Newport community for more than 40 years and our staff has deep ties to the town, partner organizations, and our patients,” Williams said.

