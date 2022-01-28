An anchor business in Bethlehem, that launched six years ago in the heart of the village, is nearing another expansion.
Following a site visit, the Bethlehem Planning Board on Wednesday approved the site plan and a requested change-of-use and merger of two lots for Rek-Lis Brewery.
The owners, husband-and-wife team, Ian Dowling and Marlaina Renton, bought the adjacent building that housed the former Balance Bethlehem yoga studio and wellness center with plans to convert that building into a Rek-Lis tasting room and office spaces for managers.
In December, Dowling and Renton submitted their site-plan application and requested a change-of-use for the main area of the building that is behind Rek-Lis, which is located on 4.5 acres at 2085 Main St.
The approval follows a public hearing on Jan. 12 (which was continued to Wednesday) that saw several abutters voice concerns about possible noise and music into the night.
In their application, Dowling and Renton said, “This will support the current business in many ways. The space will provide a better waiting area and experience for guests in the winter. It will also allow customers just looking to get a beer and go to have a quick in-and-out experience.”
The space will be used for the tasting room, as well as overflow for the restaurant, spirits and beer educational events, and public and corporate events.
The plan is for indoor and outdoor areas for customers (outdoor will be standing only), a four-sided bar offering Rek-Lis beer, wine and limited cocktails, and with seating capacity for all areas for about 40 people.
Renton and Dowling have been given preliminary approval by the New Hampshire Liquor to extend their current liquor license to the new building.
The existing back deck and side patio will remain in the same footprint.
During Wednesday’s site plan hearing, planning board chairman Mike Bruno said Renton and Dowling met with one concerned abutter and the Rek-Lis owners agreed to erect a barrier fence along their shared boundary to improve privacy and reduce lights from vehicles in the parking lot.
“The site plan does have additional parking, but no change to the footprint,” said Bruno.
Renton requested that the hours of the new building match Rek-Lis’ current hours of noon to 9 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays (they are closed on Wednesdays), noon to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
“We can’t have noise go outside of that business after 10,” Renton said, citing the town’s noise ordinance. “In the winter, there won’t be any [music] out there, but in the summer there will be. From an operational standpoint, we don’t go past 10.”
Supporting the site-plan expansion were former planning board members, Chris McGrath and Andrea Bryant.
