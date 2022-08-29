Planners Conditionally Approve Adair Condos Plan
PHOTO BY ROBERT BLECHL The Adair Inn, hosting an Irish whiskey tasting event this week, could find itself on the national and state registers of historic places.

After a difference of opinion by the planning consultant for the Bethlehem Planning Board and the engineer for the developer about the specifics for the surety bond, Bethlehem planners on Wednesday approved with conditions the multi-phase, 41-unit condominium project slated for 140 acres of property at the Adair Country Inn and Restaurant.

Among the conditions in the 8-page notice of decision submitted by planning board consultant Tara Bamford for the Adair Cottages subdivision is that the developer must demonstrate the safety of the Guider Lane and Route 302 intersection, which will be the entrance that is planned for a reconfiguration.

