Planners Conditionally Approve Adair Condos Plan

After a difference of opinion by the planning consultant for the Bethlehem Planning Board and the engineer for the developer about the specifics for the surety bond, Bethlehem planners on Wednesday approved with conditions the multi-phase, 41-unit condominium project slated for 140 acres of property at the Adair Country Inn and Restaurant.
Among the conditions in the 8-page notice of decision submitted by planning board consultant Tara Bamford for the Adair Cottages subdivision is that the developer must demonstrate the safety of the Guider Lane and Route 302 intersection, which will be the entrance that is planned for a reconfiguration.
The multi-year development is being advanced by Joel and Cathy Bedor, who formed JCB Inns LLC for the project and who own the Adair Inn property; Andy Smith, owner-broker of Badger Peabody and Smith Realty; and Steve Keach, project engineer with Keach-Nordstrom Associates.
Each condominium, beginning in the $400,000 price range, will consist of two to three bedrooms, be individually owned, and will connect to private wells serving two to four homes each and a private septic system and will be accessed by privately owned and maintained roads off of Adair Lane, which is accessed by Guider Lane.
Fire protection will be done through new water mains added to the Bethlehem Village District water system, and no home will be less than 300 feet from a hydrant.
The applicant is also required to provide copies of the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services’ subdivision approval, wetlands permit and alteration of terrain permit as well as proposed deed covenants, condominium declarations and bylaws for a review by town legal counsel.
All conditions of NHDES’s wetland permit and alteration of terrain permit are considered to be a part of the approval and are enforceable by the town.
The applicant is prohibited from beginning construction work until wetlands damage, done through logging to improve views on the property, is remediated.
A driveway permit for a change of use of Guider Lane is also required, and all improvements made in the development must conform to Bethlehem’s subdivision regulations.
In addition, JCB Inns is required to reimburse the town for expenses incurred in paying Bamford for her professional planning services and for paying town legal counsel.
Prior to each phase, the applicant is required to provide an engineer’s estimate for all road improvements, shared septic systems, wells, and drainage, and provide a performance guarantee in an amount approved by the planning board.
During the board’s meeting on Wednesday, Bamford said her draft notice of decision includes a finding of fact that wasn’t necessarily required until this year, until the passing of a new law.
The town’s road agent and fire chief have signed off on the project.
“The fire chief was happy with the fire protection plans and turnaround for the fire trucks,” she said.
Bamford said the big difference between what the applicant is asking and what she recommends is that the applicant is asking to not have to provide a surety bond for the road construction prior to starting.
That is not typical because it’s more common to have a bond guarantee for the road before construction and before any building permits are issued, she said.
To Keach, Bamford said, “You can say that the towns never end up paying, but I can show you roads in Mountain Lakes, Waterville Valley, and Gorham where they did. It was a big burden and they were supposed to be private roads forever.”
The other difference was the applicant wants to have a performance bond for restoration of the site in the event it’s abandoned, she said.
“That’s not a northern New Hampshire thing,” said Bamford. “We think that’s the owner’s problem if it’s left in an unsightly manner.”
Such a bond could be considered if the site was in the middle of downtown, but its location at the edge of town and away from close abutters would be the Bedors’ problem, she said.
Bamford said Keach’s approach to surety bonding is probably fine, but her approach takes into account that the town doesn’t have much staffing capacity and would have to consult an outside engineer.
“There’s fewer steps in my approach and I think it’s more likely to be enforced by the town,” she said.
She also said the public improvements are not just limited to Guider Lane and Route 302, but are also all improvements that will be shared by the 41 condominium owners.
Bamford asked that “shared wells” and “septic systems” be added as specific language in the conditions and articulated in references to infrastructure that would be bonded.
The planning board’s 4-2 conditional approval vote adopts her full recommendations.
