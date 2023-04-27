Planners, Development Review To Determine Permitting Process For Non-Conforming Home Fixes

LYNDON — The downtown has lots of grandfathered buildings that don’t meet zoning regulations, such as setback requirements.
So, who should handle the permit if someone wants to fix up one of those older, non-conforming structures?
After months of debate, the Planning Commission (which writes the by-laws) and Development Review Board (which follows them) will meet to answer that question.
The matter comes down to time and money.
Some, including outgoing Planning Director Nicole Gratton, believe non-conforming home and business renovations should be permitted through the quicker, cheaper Zoning Administrator process — as long as they don’t increase the non-conformance.
Gratton cites Section 5.3 of the town zoning by-laws, which states that “a non-conforming structure may be maintained, repaired, and replaced provided that such action does not increase the degree of non-compliance in any respect.”
Others, like Zoning Administrator Jon Prue, say the DRB process has been standard practice and — while costlier and more time-consuming — is a better community safeguard.
Prue points to Section 5.2 of the by-laws, which states that a discontinued non-conforming use may be re-established as long as DRB determines it will not have “adverse impacts.”
Although a technical issue, there are deeper implications.
Gratton has argued that the slower, more expensive DRB process might cause some property owners to postpone or forego building improvements and impede downtown revitalization.
Prue disagrees.
In a memo dated April 24, he wrote, “I find it hard to believe that someone willing or wanting to do a renovation would decide to abandon their project because it requires DRB review and a few more weeks to endure the process. I have never heard that in 12 years on the DRB and 23 years of being a local contractor. I’m unsure where the data supporting project abandonment caused by the need for DRB review came from.”
Prue supports more rigorous DRB approval for non-conforming renovations, he said, because it best protects the public’s health, safety, and welfare.
In his memo, Prue wrote, if the town’s non-conforming structures (mostly households that pre-date zoning) are renovated without DRB oversight, “no safety issues will ever be corrected with these properties.”
Whatever the outcome, Prue asked that the section of the zoning by-laws that govern non-conforming uses, Article 5, be re-written and clarified to avoid confusion about permitting authority in the future.
“Once a new set of standards are established, and new definitions for terms are created, it will become clearer defining what should require a zoning permit and how the permit is processed,” Prue’s memo states. “It would be extremely helpful to have this clearly defined. The less that is open to interpretation, the better.”
Land use officials have debated the matter for months.
It stems from a disagreement over Gratton’s plans to replace a torn-down front porch at 1393 Back Center Rd., a non-conforming structure.
In December, the Development Review Board determined she needed DRB approval.
Afterward, the Planning Commission flip-flopped. They supported Gratton’s call for Zoning Administration approval in February, reconsidered and moved to codify DRB permitting authority through a by-law amendment in March, and finally withdrew the amendment on April 12 and called for talks with DRB to hash out the matter.
As of this week, the timeline for those talks is undetermined.
