Planners, Development Review To Determine Permitting Process For Non-Conforming Home Fixes
Lyndon Zoning Administrator Jon Prue

LYNDON — The downtown has lots of grandfathered buildings that don’t meet zoning regulations, such as setback requirements.

So, who should handle the permit if someone wants to fix up one of those older, non-conforming structures?

