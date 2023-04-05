Planning Board Approves Short-Term Rentals At Former Animal Hospital

WHITEFIELD — The Planning Board on Tuesday approved plans to convert the former Whitefield Animal Hospital on Route 3 into short-term rentals.
By a 5-0 vote, the board granted a change of use permit to Stephen Shaw, who is in the process of renovating the 120-year-old, 3,400-square-foot commercial building into a three-unit rental property.
According to Shaw, he plans to live in one of the units. The others — a one-bedroom studio and a two-bedroom apartment — would be rented out through AirBNB and have a maximum capacity of six guests.
Noting the downtown location and proximity to neighbors, Shaw promised to maintain strict oversight to prevent noise, rowdy behavior, and other issues associated with short-term rentals.
“AirBNB has a rule of no parties anyway. I won’t tolerate it. I plan on putting decibel meters in each of the units so that, if somebody does get out of hand, I can take action. Either with the police or with AirBNB,” he said.
In addition, Shaw plans to install security cameras, remove commercial lighting to reduce impacts on neighbors, and arrange for a local point of contact if he is off-site and unavailable.
As conditions of Planning Board approval, Shaw must provide proof of state rooms and meals tax numbers, comply with National Fire Protection Association codes (town requirement), and obtain a Department of Transportation change of use permit (state requirement).
The building had housed Whitefield Animal Hospital for nearly 30 years until it closed in April 2022.
For Shaw, the short-term rental property is more than a simple investment.
In his late 50s, he relocated from Connecticut to be closer to the outdoors.
He began hiking the area in 2015, and since the start of the pandemic, he drove to northern New Hampshire monthly, dividing his time between hiking and working remotely for a week or two at a time.
He has become a proficient peak-bagger, completing 60 percent of the “redline” trails in the Appalachian Mountain Club’s White Mountain Guidebook and 25 percent of the “grid” challenge to summit all 48 of the state’s 4,000 footers each month of the year.
“Now I can pick the good hiking days and go whenever I want,” he said. “I really enjoy being in northern New Hampshire, I like being close to the mountains, and it’s absolutely beautiful to be able to look out my windows and see Dalton Mountain.”
