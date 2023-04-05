Planning Board Approves Short-Term Rentals At Former Animal Hospital
The Planning Board on Tuesday approved plans to convert the former Whitefield Animal Hospital on Route 3 into short-term rentals. (Google Maps image)

WHITEFIELD — The Planning Board on Tuesday approved plans to convert the former Whitefield Animal Hospital on Route 3 into short-term rentals.

By a 5-0 vote, the board granted a change of use permit to Stephen Shaw, who is in the process of renovating the 120-year-old, 3,400-square-foot commercial building into a three-unit rental property.

