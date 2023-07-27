Planning Board Declines To Appeal Select Board Land Use Decision

CARROLL — The Planning Board on July 6 voted 3-1 not to challenge a Select Board ruling on a commercial tenant of the old Twin Mountain Firehouse.
Planning Board member Rena Vecchio motioned to appeal the Select Board’s June 13 decision to define a Red Bull distributor as a “parking lot,” a use by right, and not require Planning or Zoning Board review.
Vecchio disagreed with the “parking lot” determination, and resident Evan Karpf felt the old firehouse owner David Scalley had circumvented “the rules that others are asked to follow,” according to meeting minutes.
However, Vecchio’s motion was not supported by the other Planning Board members in attendance: Vice Chair Austin Alvarez, Don Jones, Ryan Peffers, and Tom Godfrey.
Earlier this year, the Planning and Zoning Board chairs, Alex and Aaron Foti, felt the Red Bull distributor was both a “change of use” and a “non-conforming use” and required Planning and Zoning Board approval to ensure there were no adverse impacts on the community.
They demanded a cease and desist order until those approvals were given.
In response, Scalley said the property had been re-zoned to Residential-Business and classified as commercial upon sale at auction in 2021 and had been used as a garage for his construction business, DS Contractors, Inc., for 14 months before the Red Bull distributor signed on.
For that reason, he said, it was neither a change in use nor a non-conforming use.
Both sides alleged conflicts of interest.
The Fotis claim Scalley, the town building inspector and former selectman, received preferential treatment because of his standing in the community.
Scalley, on the other hand, believed the Fotis’ actions were payback for a prior Select Board lawsuit against the Zoning Board over a subdivision matter. Scalley was the Select Board chair at the time, the lawsuit was dismissed.
According to July 6 meeting minutes, Scalley told the Planning Board that he “feels strongly that if the owner [of the old firehouse] was anyone else, they would not be there for this meeting.”
