Planning Board Declines To Appeal Select Board Land Use Decision
David Scalley (File Photo)

CARROLL — The Planning Board on July 6 voted 3-1 not to challenge a Select Board ruling on a commercial tenant of the old Twin Mountain Firehouse.

Planning Board member Rena Vecchio motioned to appeal the Select Board’s June 13 decision to define a Red Bull distributor as a “parking lot,” a use by right, and not require Planning or Zoning Board review.

