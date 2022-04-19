Planning Board OK’s 20 Unit Housing Development

WHITEFIELD — A 20-unit housing development got the green light last week.
By a 4-0 vote, the Planning Board granted site plan approval for the four-building subdivision which will be located off Route 116 by the town office.
Developer David Scalley of Scalley Enterprises LLC said the project would bring much-needed workforce housing to the area.
It would be his third multi-unit rental property in Whitefield, and the others are filled to capacity with a 10-person waiting list, he said.
“The town needs housing,” Scalley said.
Scalley’s project addresses a statewide issue.
New Hampshire faces a housing crisis with high demand, low availability, and a vacancy rate below one percent.
The situation has become so dire that Gov. Chris Sununu has announced plans to use $100 million in federal money to increase the state’s housing stock.
Scalley called Whitefield a prime location for housing development.
The bedroom community is strategically located between major employers in Carroll, Lancaster and Littleton, and has proved attractive to area workers.
Scalley said his tenants include medical professionals and service industry workers, many of whom have relocated from out of state, and that additional housing is required to meet growing employer demand. The New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority has estimated that 20,000 new workforce housing units are needed statewide.
“We’re getting calls from Texas, Florida, California. They’re relocating to the hospitals, the Omni Mt. Washington, the Mountain View Grant, and there’s nowhere to put them when they get here,” Scalley said.
Resident Shane Morton raised concerns about contamination on the five-acre property and requested that soil testing be ordered for public health and town liability purposes.
He claimed that workers, including himself, encountered noxious substances on the site during the demolition of commercial greenhouses 20 years ago.
“There were things that made your eyes water and your throat burn,” he said.
However, Scalley argued that there was no data or documentation to back up that claim.
He noted that similar questions were not raised when an abutting property owned by Weeks Medical Center was developed in 2006.
Ultimately Planning Board members agreed that there was no mechanism to force soil testing, and did not include it as a condition of approval.
The proposed development will consist of four 32-foot high buildings located on a private way off of Clover Lane, which will be extended.
The development will be served by underground utilities and be connected to town water through an eight-inch line with up to two hydrants for fire protection, Scalley said.
The decision of whether to use town sewer or a septic system will depend on the cost of a pumping station, Scalley said, and a drainage study was unavailable at the time of the planning board vote.
