FRANCONIA — T&T Mountain Investments purchased the former Hillwinds Lodge in November 2021, with plans to turn the 1.6-acre lot and three motel buildings totaling 17,000 square feet into housing.
Now, those plans are moving forward.
By a 5-0-1 vote on Tuesday, the Planning Board granted site plan approval, allowing T&T to convert the Hillwinds’ 7,500-square-foot office/restaurant building at 33 Dow Avenue Extension into four residential apartment units.
It remains unclear if the units will be long- or short-term rentals, but developers Thad and Trevor Presby have expressed a preference for long-term.
They pointed to a workforce housing shortage that directly impacts their businesses, which include Presby Energy, Presby Construction, and the Franconia Market and Deli.
Work is expected to be completed sometime next year.
“We need housing in town,” Thad said. “We employ 100 people. So within 15 miles of here we have 100 people that are working for us full time.”
Grant funding may influence the Presbys’ decision on whether to market the property as long- or short-term rentals.
T&T has applied for gap funding through the $100 million InvestNH Housing Fund, and grant recipients must maintain housing as affordable long-term rentals as a condition of approval.
Planning Board member Pat Garvin expressed concern that, if T&T is awarded grant funding for the project, it may succumb to market pressures and offer the units as more lucrative short-term rentals after the five-year moratorium passes.
The Presbys made no guarantees but empathized with Garvin’s worries, and said they wanted to create long-term units through the Hillwinds redevelopment to help restore balance to the local housing market.
Even without the grant funding, the Presbys aim to maintain the units as workforce housing, they said.
If the current project is successful, they may convert the other two buildings on the property into similar four-unit apartment buildings at a later date. Those buildings currently house 30 motel rooms offered as STRs,
“We all know there’s a need in the town for housing, that’s why we’re moving in this direction,” Thad said.
During public comment at Tuesday’s meeting, multiple abutters and neighbors weighed in on the project.
Marsha and Kirk Luce (49 Dow Ave) and Kendall Eastman (31 Dow Ave.) both submitted written opposition to the project, citing concerns over traffic, noise, flooding, and public safety.
They argued that Dow Avenue — a narrow, private, single-lane road — was ill-equipped to handle a maximum 12-unit development.
Increased traffic (and parking) volume would endanger pedestrians and children, block or constrict the right of way, and damage property, they said.
However, Thad responded, the proposed four-apartment development would generate substantially less traffic than the Hillwinds Lodge did when it operated as a motel, restaurant and bar.
The establishment located along Baker Brook near the center of town had operated commercially for decades.
“I think four apartments isn’t a monster traffic load compared to other proposed uses,” he said.
In response to a board question, neighbor Chris Collins said traffic has not been a problem while the Presbys have rented the 30 motel rooms as STRs. The current occupancy is around 50 percent.
“[Traffic] has not been a problem since T&T took over [the property],” he said. “In the last three years the problems have decreased. I don’t have people parking in my right of way.”
During board deliberations, Garvin suggested other potential uses for the site allowed by zoning would generate substantially more traffic, likely drawing more out-of-towners unaware of neighbors’ concerns.
“If this doesn’t happen and they open a restaurant there, you’re going to have more people who don’t understand the issues,” she said.
Thad Presby empathized with neighbors but said his company’s investment (listed sale price $800,000) required action.
“We all understand that the [road] access is not ideal. But at the end of the day the building exists, the use exists. We’re not trying to step on anybody’s toes but we have to do something with the building. We’re not going to stick our head in the sand,” he said. “The use we’re proposing is as low impact as any other use. It has to be something.”
