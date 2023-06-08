Planning Board Rejects STR Application

WHITEFIELD — The Planning Board on Tuesday rejected a short-term rental application.
Applicants Barrett and Danielle Johnson had requested a change of use permit, in order to convert a single-family home at 6 Stiles Farm Rd. into an short-term rental.
However, neighbors expressed concerns about STR impacts to the residential neighborhood.
Ken Tully, 32 Stiles Farm Rd., worried a short-term rental could create noise, trash, traffic and public safety problems
A letter from his attorney read, “The longtime residents of Whitefield desire their community to remain a quaint, peaceful town that it is, without encroachment from urban, transient persons who come to party.”
In addition, Tully said, he purchased four lots on Stiles Farm Road to ensure solitude.
“I wanted privacy. I didn’t want to be in back of a hotel. If I wanted that I would’ve found something in Twin Mountain on Route 3,” Tully said.
Barrett Johnson said plans were to rent the property “a couple times a year [and] help with taxes” but direct abutter Kera Hartlen, 18 Stiles Farm Rd., pointed out that STR approval is permanent and could be expanded under new ownership, posing long-term consequences for her family.
“This is going to massively, potentially change the character of this private road and neighborhood,” Hartlen said. “This is a rural area and it should stay that way.”
Planning Board member Alan Theodhor shared Tully and Hartlen’s concerns.
“Once it’s changed, it’s changed. And people do not always stay on their property,” Theodor said. “I’ve seen this happen. For all the good intentions people had, it can turn into a disaster.”
Ultimately the board rejected the permit application 5-0 on the grounds it did not adequately concerns about traffic, noise, emergency access, character of the neighborhood, and public safety.
Despite the outcome, there was no animosity expressed.
During discussion, Hartlen said to Johnson, “Barrett this is not against you. We just don’t know where it could lead.”
To which Johnon replied, “If the neighbors aren’t happy, I’m not here to ruffle feathers, that’s not my intention whatsoever. These guys mow my lawn, the plow my driveway, they paint my house. I’m not here to make enemies.”
