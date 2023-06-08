Planning Board Rejects STR Application
WHITEFIELD — The Planning Board on Tuesday rejected a short-term rental application.

Applicants Barrett and Danielle Johnson had requested a change of use permit, in order to convert a single-family home at 6 Stiles Farm Rd. into an short-term rental.

