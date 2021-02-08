LYNDONVILLE — A petition that came to town officials more than a year ago, calling for less restrictive development regulations in the town’s Special Flood Hazard Area, has resulted in a proposal.
The town’s Planning Commission last week made a change to one section of the language and voted to send the changes to the Lyndon Select Board.
The changes to the bylaws, if approved by the Select Board and adopted following a second public hearing and legally required appeal period, would permit for some development and re-development within the town’s flood hazard area, which includes much of Lyndonville’s commercial corridor — providing the applicant can demonstrate the project will not cause harm to existing structures.
Vice-Chair Of Commission Says She’ll Resign
At the conclusion of the meeting, Brooke Dingledine, the attorney for businessman Mark Bean, called out Planning Commission Vice-Chair Sylvia Dodge for how she had spoken to her during the hearing.
Dodge was asked by Planning Commission Chairman Sean McFeeley if she had a response, and she told the group she planned to resign from the board, but did not offer a response.
Dodge said on Monday, “I did resign.”
“This has been a long and contentious process,” said Lyndon Development Review Board (DRB) member Curtis Carpenter, a member of the work group and the town’s Development Review Board. “Of all the zoning and planning issues that Vermont towns are responsible for, flood hazard management is likely the most technically complicated. There are both federal and state compliance issues, and there is the engineering component. It’s very hard to get this type of regulation right. And Lyndonville, being located where it is, absolutely has to get this right.”
Carpenter assisted the process by helping to draft proposed changes to the bylaws that would help ensure the community would remain under the National Flood Insurance Program, and find a way to pave a compromise that would allow for the business sector to break the log jam for re-development of properties within the commercial corridor with careful considerations.
“We Want Development”
Debate over the final draft continued during the hearing and Planning Commissioner Tammy Martel said, “We want development, this is for Lyndon and I think that the plan that the workgroup came up with is sufficient enough to help companies or other people that want to come into the area.”
“We took a vote, we agreed to this, that’s why we’re here to present this to the public,” said Martel, who pushed to advance the changes to the second public hearing and not delay the process to review more information again.
Former longtime Lyndon Select Board Chairman Kermit Fisher has followed the process and took part in the public hearing on Wednesday evening.
Fisher provided some historical context.
“I was born in a midwife’s house in the town of Lyndon in 1947; this town has always flooded. I will also tell you that I believe you’re going around in circles,” said Fisher. “I think it’s time to put this to rest. I think it’s time to realize that you cannot look at Lyndon like you look at every other town in the State of Vermont. We’re in a valley, we’re going to get flooded. The question is, are we going to restrict business and so on and so forth because of some regulations that are vague enough to not allow some of this to happen?”
Fisher praised the work group.
“I really compliment all of the folks who worked on this committee who examined the possibilities and problems; can we develop some of this property without jeopardizing the FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Administration) insurance for the rest of the folks? And that has been decided.
Concern Over Existing Businesses
Dodge, a member of both the Planning Commission and the working group, stressed her concern over protecting existing businesses, raising the Cole’s Redemption property as a case in point.
“The question about that is do we not care about Cole’s Redemption, do we not care about Mountain View Auto … well, if you already flood, we’re going to flood you some more, we don’t really care,” said Dodge.
Select Board Member Nancy Blankenship said, “I think it’s unfair to state overtly or imply covertly that there is a disregard for property owners in our community. I think that is inaccurate and I am speaking as a community member. This has gone on long enough.”
David Stahler Sr., a former business owner in the flood zone, said when Cole’s was built he was there, and the building should not have gone in on that site without it being raised then.
“We’ve got to have development in this town and that’s the only way you’re going to have anything if you get this done and get it done the right way,” said Stahler.
Two letters came into the Planning Commission just before Wednesday’s public hearing and were entered into the record and presented during the meeting.
One was from Roni Leach, owner of Nick’s Gas ‘n Go on Main Street, located within the flood hazard area, and a business formerly owned by Pauline Harris, a DRB member.
Leach wrote, “As a property owner located partially in an area prone for flooding, I am concerned about the new bylaws.”
Leach asked, “What if a new project allows fill or landscape changes that sends floodwaters to other areas?”
Harris expressed her concerns about the language on the table going into Wednesday’s public hearing, saying it could allow other properties in the Special Flood Hazard Area to be negatively impacted by development in the area. She wrote, “No other bylaw in Lyndon allows negative impact to others.”
Property owner Kurt Nygren said, “It seems to me that Lyndon could use a little better commercial tax base, and it seems that people going to the mountain, are going snowmobiling, are having to go through Lyndonville … it would be nice if you could develop more businesses in town. It would certainly help the town.”
