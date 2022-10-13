The Lyndon Planning Commission is conducting a survey of downtown business signage, to determine how much signage each business has, and how those businesses would comply with a proposed update to signage regulations. (File Photo)
However, following pushback from the business community, the commission withdrew the proposal for re-tooling.
It would have permitted businesses in the Commercial, Industrial, Village & Main districts to put up more signage.
For instance, it would have doubled the maximum signage limit in commercial areas from 100 to 200 square feet.
However, some business owners demanded even higher maximum signage limits.
They said the proposed maximum signage limit was too low for big businesses (because they require bigger signage) and for businesses impacted by an expanded signage definition (which counts more items, such as logos and window graphics, towards a business’s signage total).
To solve those problems, Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce President Sarah Lafferty recommended that the commission adopt St. Johnsbury’s more generous formula that permits double the square footage and eliminates caps.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Travis Glodgett recommended raising the limit on the number of signs allowed in the Commercial district from 3 to 10.
