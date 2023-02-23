Planning Commission Clarifies Rule At Center Of Porch Disagreement

LYNDON — Standard practice or by the book?
That has been the debate in Lyndon’s Planning and Zoning world of late.
Zoning Administrator Jon Prue and Planning Director Nicole Gratton have disagreed if Gratton requires Development Review Board approval to replace a recently removed front porch at 1393 Back Center Rd.
DRB determined she did, because Section 5.2 of the by-laws states that a discontinued non-conforming use — like the removed porch — may be re-established as long as (1) It has not been discontinued for more than a year and (2) DRB determines it will not have adverse impacts.
Research shows that 33 of the last 35 permits for non-conforming uses went to DRB. The two that didn’t were expedited for exceptional circumstances.
“Since I’ve been [on DRB] this is exactly the way we’ve done it on every single one,” said DRB Chair Kevin McKeon.
On Wednesday, however, the Planning Commission supported Gratton’s claim that the project did not require DRB approval because, even though the building is non-conforming, the new porch would have a smaller footprint and not represent a substantial change.
They pointed to Section 5.3 of the town zoning by-laws, which states that “a non-conforming structure may be maintained, repaired, and replaced provided that such action does not increase the degree of non-compliance in any respect.”
“It’s pretty cut and dry,” said commissioner Travis Glodgett.
To resolve the matter moving forward, the Planning Commission will clarify Section 5.3 to ensure that work to non-conforming structures meeting the criteria can be done “without DRB approval.”
The proposed amendment will require public hearings before the Planning Commission and Select Board, followed by Select Board approval.
Gratton obtained a change-of-use permit in the spring to convert 1393 Back Center Rd. from a single- to a two-family residence.
At the time, Prue was DRB Chair and a private contractor hired for the job. As the project unfolded, he said, structural issues were found. The front porch was removed in May to replace a section of the foundation.
Because the building was non-conforming, Gratton and Prue debated the proper way to obtain a permit for the porch replacement.
That debate led to offsetting actions in the fall. Former Zoning Administrator Erik Voegtlin supported an administrative permit for the work last year but Prue overturned it when he stepped into the ZA position in December.
Both requested the matter be clarified to avoid confusion moving forward.
