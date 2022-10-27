LYNDON — The Planning Commission on Monday reviewed a sign inventory of downtown businesses.
The inventory, done by commissioners and Planning Director Nicole Gratton, showed that most businesses (83 of 90) complied with existing maximum signage regulations for the Main Street and Village Commercial Districts (60 sq ft) and Commercial District (100 sq ft).
However, nearly all businesses had too many signs. The limits are two signs in Main Street and Village Commercial and one sign in Commercial.
That information will be used to update the municipal sign ordinance, which regulates how much signage a business can display.
The Planning Commission began drafting the long-overdue sign ordinance update ten months ago.
It was put forward at a public hearing on Aug. 24.
However, following pushback from the business community, the commission withdrew the proposal for re-tooling.
The first draft would have permitted businesses in the Commercial, Industrial, Village & Main districts to put up more signage.
For instance, it would have doubled the maximum signage limit in commercial areas from 100 to 200 square feet.
However, some business owners demanded even higher maximum signage limits.
A sign ordinance update is necessary to balance business needs and community interests and to better guide the Development Review Board in its decisions on sign applications.
The sign inventory and public feedback will be taken under consideration when the Planning Commission makes a second attempt at drafting a sign ordinance update.
The commission will begin that work at its next meeting on Nov. 9.
