LYNDON — The Planning Commission on Wednesday continued work to overhaul town sign regulations.
Commission members reviewed a draft proposal, which incorporated changes based on Vermont state statute and zoning by-laws in surrounding communities.
During the discussion, they debated two ways to ease signage restrictions for local businesses.
One would allow businesses more signage per street frontage, the other would permit bigger businesses to install larger signage.
The “more signage per frontage” proposal was included in the draft language.
It states that “if an establishment has walls fronting on two or more streets, the sign area for each street shall be computed separately.”
That would allow a business like The White Market, which is limited to 60-square feet of signage in the Village and Main District, to install up to 120-square feet combined on its two street frontages (Main and Depot streets).
The “bigger business, larger signage” concept was not included in the draft language but was discussed.
It is based on St. Johnsbury zoning bylaws, which sets maximum signage at either 50-square feet or 2-square-feet-per-linear foot of frontage, whichever is greater.
That establishes a reasonable baseline for small storefronts but would increase The White Market’s maximum signage from 60-square feet to 710-square feet (130 sq. ft. on Depot Street, 330 sq. ft. on Main Street, and 125 sq. ft. on the parking lot side).
Those ideas were taken under consideration and will be discussed further at the next Planning Commission meeting tentatively scheduled for Feb. 23.
The Planning Commission moved to update the sign ordinance last month at the request of the business community.
Wednesday’s draft proposal included more than 16 revisions and changes, and that number could fluctuate as the process continues.
The proposed changes would add exemptions to sign regulations (such as sandwich boards and murals), establish rules for protruding signs, and set standards for sign construction (not allowing vinyl or plastic banners as permanent signs), among other things.
Commissioner Amy Rast asked about proposed language that said “the term sign shall not be deemed to include official court or government notices, nor the flag, emblem or insignia of a nation, political unit, school or religion.”
Fellow commissioner, Curtis Carpenter said the language was taken from the Littleton, N.H. bylaws and that “political unit” referred to state or federal flags and that “religion” referred to a flag bearing a religious image, like a cross or Star of David.
Meanwhile, Carpenter wondered if the updated sign regulations govern “bad taste.”
“I don’t know how we can set some objective standards on that, but I think it’s worth considering,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.