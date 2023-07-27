Planning Commission Considers Two-Tiered Approval For Permitting Work On Non-Conforming Structures

LYNDON — The Planning Commission on Monday began to answer the question: Who should approve permits for work on non-conforming structures?
The common practice has been for the Development Review Board to handle all permit applications for repair, maintenance, and replacement of non-conforming homes and businesses that don’t meet town zoning regulations.
That may change.
The Planning Commission on Monday discussed changes that would create a two-tiered permit approval system:
— Non-conforming structure repairs and maintenance would be permitted through the quicker, cheaper and less intensive Zoning Administrator process — as long as they don’t increase the non-conformance.
— The replacement of non-conforming structures would be permitted through the costlier, more time-consuming, more thorough DRB process.
Commission member Curtis Carpenter will include those recommendations in a re-draft of Article V of the town’s zoning by-laws, which governs non-conformities.
Once completed, the commission will use Carpenter’s re-draft as a starting point for further discussion.
Although a technical issue, there are deeper implications.
Some argue that the slower, more expensive DRB process might cause some property owners to postpone or forego building improvements and impede downtown revitalization.
Others support more rigorous DRB approval for non-conforming renovations because it best protects the public’s health, safety, and welfare.
Land use officials have debated the matter for months.
It stems from a disagreement over former Planning Administrator Nicole Gratton’s plans to replace a torn-down front porch at 1393 Back Center Rd., a non-conforming structure.
In December, the Development Review Board determined she needed DRB approval.
Afterward, the Planning Commission flip-flopped. They supported Gratton’s call for Zoning Administration approval in February, reconsidered and moved to codify DRB permitting authority through a by-law amendment in March, and finally withdrew the amendment on April 12 and called for talks with DRB to hash out the matter.
As of this week, the timeline for those talks is undetermined.
