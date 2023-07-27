Planning Commission Considers Two-Tiered Approval For Permitting Work On Non-Conforming Structures
Lyndon Lyndonville Municipal Town Village Offices #filephoto

LYNDON — The Planning Commission on Monday began to answer the question: Who should approve permits for work on non-conforming structures?

The common practice has been for the Development Review Board to handle all permit applications for repair, maintenance, and replacement of non-conforming homes and businesses that don’t meet town zoning regulations.

