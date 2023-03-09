LYNDON — The Planning Commission this week took steps to address the Darling Hill dilemma.
In order to end chronic tensions on Darling Hill Road between residents and the Wildflower Inn, the commission on Wednesday mulled two possible solutions.
One option is expansive: An overlay district to guide future development of the entire area.
The other is surgical: Bylaw changes to regulate commercial activity at the Wildflower Inn.
Planning Director Nicole Gratton recommended the latter. She reasoned that a targeted approach was more appropriate to address a single business.
“[Why] should we create an entire district for one entity?” Gratton said. “If we’re trying to address the Wildflower, let’s address the Wildflower.”
Planning Commission members were supportive of the idea.
“It makes sense,” said Chair Ken Mason.
The commission agreed to continue work during regularly scheduled meetings on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m.
Darling Hill discussions will be warned on meeting agendas available at www.lyndonvt.org/development-review-board
PROPOSAL EXPLAINED
To understand Gratton’s proposal, one must first understand current regulations.
“Developed Campground” is already an allowed conditional use in a rural residential zone like Darling Hill.
Within the “Developed Campground” definition, there is a provision for a “camp store,” which is not spelled out.
Gratton proposed creating a formal definition for “camp store” and expanding it to lodging establishments.
She suggested that a “camp store” would be small — perhaps 900 square feet — and limited to retail use that serves the needs of lodgers.
Such a definition would allow for outdoor recreation equipment sales and repair, accommodating the Village Sports Shop location at the Darling Hill Inn.
“By definition, the Wildflower Inn is a lodging establishment. A lodging establishment should be given similar accessory uses to a campground, most notably a camp store, because they are serving a similar function in providing overnight accommodations to the traveling and transient public,” Gratton wrote.
Under the proposal, a “camp store” would be a sub-permitted use attached to the business and would go away if the business dissolved.
“You wouldn’t see something else coming in that would start to distort that neighborhood. I think there’s a really clear feeling in the community that they want to have the hills stay rural,” Gratton said.
She viewed it as a more manageable, doable solution than an overlay district.
“Rather than shifting Darling Hill into a different or new district, which we all know will receive great pushback from the community, we can provide for the existing uses on the hill equitably,” Gratton wrote.
ONGOING ISSUE
Foster Goodrich, the principal owner of The Wildflower Inn, has expressed frustration with the existing Rural Residential zoning on Darling Hill.
His business is a non-conforming use because it was established before Lyndon adopted zoning regulations, placing added restrictions on what he can do.
Most recently, his request to move his tenant, the Village Sport Shop, to another location on the inn’s grounds was denied by DRB. The decision has been appealed to Vermont Environmental Court.
Curtis Carpenter, a longtime Planning Commission and Development Review Board member, acknowledged the problem during Wednesday’s discussion.
“Whenever these businesses come in and try to amend their permits [or] modify their operations they run into problems with the Development Review Board,” Carpenter said. “Because the district’s not really designed to accommodate the kind of businesses that are up there.”
“From my perspective, we have to come up with a solution that will allow the businesses on Darling Hill to continue to do their thing, and continue to evolve and change as the market changes. And create a district that is flexible enough to do that. So they aren’t so hamstrung by the limited amount of activities allowed in a rural residential district.”
The Planning Commission intends to develop a draft plan during open meetings and present it at a public hearing.
It will surely receive attention from a loose neighborhood coalition, which has repeatedly fought efforts to develop and commercialize the scenic hillside.
Noting concerns from residents who want to preserve the area’s rural character and Goodrich wanting to maintain and grow his business, Gratton described the proposed zoning definition changes as a fair compromise that works for everyone.
“I’m not saying it’s going to solve every problem,” she said. “But I feel like it’s a very fair balance.”
