Planning Commission Looks To Fill Two Vacancies

LYNDON — Alivia Bertolini Libby has stepped down from the Planning Commission.
The Select Board was informed of her resignation on Tuesday.
Libby, who was appointed in July 2022, cited time constraints in her resignation letter.
Following her departure, the seven-seat Planning Commission has two vacancies.
Ken Mason, chair of the Planning Commission, told the Select Board it has been difficult to recruit new members, citing a decline in volunteerism.
Describing his unsuccessful efforts to find people, Mason said with a wink, “If you decided to pay the Planning Commissioners $5,000 a year, I think that would be better for my recruitment.”
The Planning Commission vacancies run shorter than full terms, with one ending in March 2024 and the other in March 2025.
Those interested should contact Town Administrator Justin Smith at justin@lyndonvt.org or (802) 626-5834.
In addition to being short two members, the Planning Commission is without administrative support.
The town has been without a Planning and Economic Development Administrator since April 28, with no applicants to date.
For the commission, the lack of a Planning Administrator has slowed or stalled progress on various initiatives.
That includes the implementation of the 2020 Envision Lyndon Town Plan, which recommends that the Planning Commission/Planning and Economic Development Administrator implement more than 40 action items.
Without a full-time municipal employee to do the legwork, the volunteer Planning Commission has limited capacity to tackle pressing issues (such as short-term rental regulations, energy policy, and housing creation) and routine tasks (like the keeping of meeting minutes).
Said Mason, “There’s things that we should be doing, that we haven’t been doing, that the Planning Administrator would assist us in.”
Since the position was first posted, the town has lowered the education requirement for the Planning Administrator from a master’s to a bachelor’s degree.
However, Mason pointed out that other towns are hiring similar positions. That includes neighboring St. Johnsbury, which posted its Municipal Zoning and Planning Administrator position on Aug. 11, and Stowe, which began advertising its Planning and Zoning Assistant job on Aug. 28.
“There’s just several job openings and not many candidates around,” Mason said.
