Planning Commission OK’s New Permit Fees; Select Board Approval Required

LYNDON — Building permit fees may finally be updated.
The Planning Commission OK’d a new fee schedule 5-0 on Wednesday.
It would raise rates for building permit applications, development review and late fees, something Planning Commission members said was long overdue.
The draft fee schedule will go to the Board of Selectmen for final approval.
“I think these are reasonable numbers,” said Commissioner Curtis Carpenter.
Under the proposed fee schedule, the base-permit fee would remain $55 for all development.
However, it would increase fees for subdivisions (from $15 to $50 per lot), development review (from $25 to $100), and to appeal the Zoning Administrator’s decision (from $30 to $100), and would create new fees for construction over 500-square-feet (7 cents per square foot) and a rush certificate of occupancy ($25).
Also, the “late fee” for seeking a permit after the fact would increase from $15 to double the permitting costs.
Planning Commission members hoped the harsher penalty would reduce unpermitted building in town.
“That’s what triggered this,” Carpenter said. “People blowing off the permit process and then coming in and paying a $15 late fee when they get caught.”
Planning Commission Chair Ken Mason added, “It goes along with the old saying its easier to ask for forgiveness than permission. That may have been the prevailing philosophy in Lyndon, but hopefully these new permit fees [will lessen that].”
The proposed fee schedule would bring Lyndon in line with surrounding communities such as:
DERBY: $100 certificate of occupancy fee, $60 base permit & 5 cents per square foot (for one or two-family use) or 10 cents per square foot (all other uses); $50 per lot subdivisions, $200 development review, all fees doubled for late fee.
NEWPORT: $70 base permit fee & 8 cents per square foot (residential) or 10 cents per square foot (commercial), $30 per lot subdivisions, $200 development review, all fees doubled for late fee.
SUTTON: Base permit of $100 (new heated space) or $50 (new unheated space), $100 outdoor facilities construction (tennis court, in-ground pool, gold course, gravel pit, etc.), $100 per lot major subdivision (5 lots or more), $50 per lot minor subdivision (4 lots or fewer), $50 development review, no late fee.
WATERFORD: $115 base permit (new construction), $90 base permit (addition), $70 subdivisions (plus $100 per lot minor subdivision, $250 per lot major subdivision), $145 development review, $100 late fee.
A Planning Commission subcommittee developed the updated fee schedule over the past two weeks. At the suggestion of Commissioner Andrea Day they will be revisited every two years going forward.
FLOOD FIX
Lyndon’s Hazard Mitigation Committee is back to work.
The dormant committee reassembled on Aug. 18 to tackle the town’s flood problem.
As a first order of business, the HMC reviewed the 32 flood-mitigation projects that were recommended in the Hazard Mitigation Plan they created in 2016.
They will select one of those projects in the coming months, then apply for FEMA Building Resilient Infrastructure and Community (BRIC) grant funds to conduct a scoping study.
The scoping study would determine if the project is viable, worthwhile and cost-effective.
The deadline for BRIC grant applications is Dec. 17.
Rep. Marty Feltus is leading the committee and continues to seek out past members of the Hazard Mitigation Committee and interested newcomers to join the HMC. The next meeting is Sept. 15.
For more information contact Rep. Feltus at martyfeltus@gmail.com.
