LYNDON — The Planning Commission is preparing to resubmit a sign ordinance update for public review.
Draft changes were tweaked last week, to ease restrictions that some members of the business community found prohibitive.
The latest version of the by-law would permit additional signage for businesses with more than 150 feet of street frontage in the Commercial and Industrial zoning districts, such as The White Market.
It would also allow business owners to maintain, repair or replace signage without a permit, so long as there are no changes in dimension, orientation, location, quantity, or material. (Other changes would require DRB approval).
Those changes address key concerns raised last year when the ordinance update was first put forward.
Despite progress made last week, there is still work to do.
The Planning Commission must continue to nail down definitions, fine-tune language, and clarify conditions within the draft bylaw.
As part of that, they will define “menu boards.”
Under the proposed update, businesses (e.g. ice cream stands) would be allowed to install exterior menu boards of up to 40 square feet (in the Commercial District) and 12 feet (in the Village & Main District), and the menu boards would not count those towards a businesses’ maximum signage.
According to meeting minutes, there was a general agreement that menu boards are always changing and should not be considered “signage.”
The commission meets next Wednesday.
The Planning Commission began drafting the long-overdue signage ordinance update a year ago.
It was put forward at a public hearing on Aug. 24.
However, following pushback from the business community, the commission withdrew the proposal for re-tooling.
