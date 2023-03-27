Planning Commission Pushes Compromise For Darling Hill

LYNDON — The Planning Commission on March 22 proposed a truce for warring parties on Darling Hill Road.
The compromise centers on a flash-point for neighborhood tensions: The Village Sports Shop at The Wildflower Inn.
Under the plan, The Wildflower would gain more control over the store in exchange for a size cap to prevent expansion.
Viewed as a way to balance commercial and residential interests, it may be a tough sell.
Some living near The Wildflower don’t want to give an inch, fearing that creeping development could impact the scenic by-way’s country character and breathtaking views.
However, strident opposition may not be an option.
If the inn’s new ownership cannot recoup its multi-million dollar investment through business means, they could take drastic action, such as creating a massive housing development.
“We can’t keep shooting down every proposal they come up with,” said Planning Commissioner Curtis Carpenter, “because eventually they’ll just say ‘screw it, we’re going to divide it up into quarter acre lots.’”
UNDERSTANDING THE ISSUE
The Planning Commission aims to solve a longstanding, complicated problem.
The Wildflower Inn, which predates the Rural Residential zoning district on Darling Hill, is a non-conforming use.
Because the zoning bylaws forbid lodging establishments and retail stores in the Rural Residential district, The Wildflower has no statutory right to change or enhance its retail operations through the Development Review Board permitting process.
That has frustrated new ownership’s efforts to maximize return on their more than $2 million investment.
The proposed compromise would change that.
The Village Sports Shop at The Wildflower would be reclassified as a “camp store,” an allowed use in Rural Residential.
Once the store is changed from non-conforming to conforming, The Wildflower could seek DRB permits to adjust retail operations.
“Camp store” would be defined as small-scale retail serving guest needs (such as outdoor recreation) with a size cap to prevent large-scale expansion.
The change would only impact The Wildflower, the lone non-confirming lodging establishment in town. Lodging establishments elsewhere are in zoning districts where retail is a conditional use.
DIFFERING OPINIONS
Reaction to the “camp store” compromise last week was mixed.
Some on Darling Hill saw no reason to amend zoning bylaws and support retail at The Wildflower.
One resident, Bill Fallon, offered little sympathy for the principal owner Foster Goodrich and his pleas for zoning reforms to help the business.
“He didn’t do enough due diligence,” Fallon said. “Because he can’t satisfy his investors, that’s not our problem.”
Carpenter disagreed.
When abutter Barbara Irwin warned the “camp store” compromise could “open a real can of worms,” Carpenter replied, “if I had my way, I’d open a big can of worms.”
Given his preference, Carpenter said, he would re-zone the entire property from Rural Residential to Commercial so that the 39-year-old business could continue operations, make market changes, and remain viable.
However, because some would vehemently oppose such a proposal, he supported the “camp store” compromise as a middle ground.
“I understand that [re-zoning] would be much more controversial than taking a more measured approach, so I would entertain a more measured approach,” Carpenter said, saying the “camp store” compromise “wouldn’t go as far as I may prefer to go. It is just dealing with a specific issue up there.”
At times, even the residents disagreed.
Irwin expressed concern that The Wildflower Inn’s new ownership harbored greater expansion plans.
Those fears were rooted in the group’s unsuccessful attempt to build a 68-unit campground on an adjacent site last year.
“What else [do they] want to do up there, and when will it stop?” she asked, to which another neighbor Kathleen Walsh replied, “I think a lot of that is rumor.”
If nothing is done, warned Planning Commission Chair Ken Mason, those living in the neighborhood might face something far more intrusive than Village Sports Shop.
“You’ve got a clock ticking up there,” Mason said. “As far as what he’s going to do and when he’s going to do it, he doesn’t file his master plan with me. He owns it, and he can do what he wants with it.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.