Planning Commission Reverses Course On Short-Term Rentals

LYNDON — Two weeks after placing Short Term Rental regulations on the back burner, the Planning Commission had a change of heart.
The commission on Wednesday agreed to resume consideration of the matter after Lyndon resident and business consultant Evan Carlson urged them to reconsider.
In an email dated Feb. 24, Carlson wrote that he is a short-term rental owner supporting greater oversight.
“No doubt any regulation would impact [my STR], but for the sake of the greater community, some regulation might help in the housing market,” he wrote.
In his email, Carlson described three commercial real estate investors contacting him to purchase the STR.
“The offers were garbage but nonetheless it’s concerning that there certainly will be folks who take those offers. So what does our community look like when we have 10-15 homes taken off the market and the owners have zero connection to the community? None of the dollars from those investors go back into Lyndonville, typically they use larger contractors from out of state for work on the properties,” he wrote.
Initially, the Planning Commission decided to wait on short-term rental regulations until STRs became an issue, but Carlson suggested a proactive approach would be more appropriate.
“As the planning commission, your role is to take a forward-looking approach and contemplate scenarios and how they would impact the community,” he wrote.
Following a brief discussion Wednesday, most Planning Commission members agreed to place STR regulations on the agenda for future meetings.
The commission meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.
When the Planning Commission originally decided to table the matter last month, commissioner Alivia Bertolini-Libby was in the minority.
She argued STR regulations should be a priority to ensure workforce housing availability, sewer system capacity, and health/safety standards.
“I think we need to consider short-term rentals in town planning,” she said, pointing to other communities such as Telluride, Colo., where STRs have squeezed out lower-income residents. “Telluride is a beautiful community. It kind of reminds me of the Burke/Lyndon area as far as [outdoor] recreational enthusiasm. The problem with Telluride is that it’s gotten very pricey so the locals that work at the resorts, they just can’t live there anymore, because they’re competing with a lot of short-term rentals.”
New Hampshire and Vermont property owners have increasingly converted homes, apartments and condos into lucrative STRs, defined as rentals available for 30 days or less.
There are approximately 1,500 short-term rentals in the 2,500 square mile region that runs between the I-91 and Route 3 corridors, from Franconia Notch and the Upper Valley to the Canadian border, according to industry analyst AirDNA.
That includes at least 30 offered through AirBNB and VRBO in Lyndon/Wheelock and at least 100 in neighboring Burke.
Lyndon’s zoning by-laws currently define a lodging establishment as having “more than two guest rooms/units” and do not address single-home STR rentals, such as six located along Darling Hill Road that can accommodate up to 12 guests.
Some worry that STRs have contributed to a workforce housing shortage, squeezed families and young professionals out of town, and worsened noise, trash and traffic problems in residential neighborhoods.
That has prompted some communities to take action.
In Vermont, nearly 20 communities have implemented STR regulations to some extent. That includes Kriby, which made STRs a conditional use through the Zoning Board/Planning Commission.
Meanwhile Waterford has drafted an ordinance that requires conditional use approval and limited permitting for STRs.
In New Hampshire, 30 communities and one precinct had taken steps to address short-term rentals through ordinances, zoning by-laws, or both as of March 2022, according to the state Office of Strategic Initiatives.
Franconia has instituted an application and permitting process and is working towards a zoning by-law and conditional use approval. Whitefield has conditional use approval and Town Meeting will vote on stronger regulations. Discussions are underway in other communities such as Bethlehem, Easton, Haverhill and Lancaster.
STR oversight will remain a local issue for the time being.
In New Hampshire, efforts to pass statewide regulations stalled in the legislature last year.
In Vermont, short-term rental operators must address fire safety considerations laid out by the State Fire Marshal. STRs that accommodate nine or more guests must meet additional safety requirements. However, there is no state oversight or enforcement mechanism.
Attempts to create a statewide rental registry were scrapped last spring under threat of veto by Gov. Phil Scott.
