Planning Commission Reverses Course On Short-Term Rentals
LYNDON — Two weeks after placing Short Term Rental regulations on the back burner, the Planning Commission had a change of heart.

The commission on Wednesday agreed to resume consideration of the matter after Lyndon resident and business consultant Evan Carlson urged them to reconsider.

