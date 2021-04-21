Planning Commission Starts Discussion About St. J Marijuana Sales

The St. Johnsbury Planning Commission has begun discussions on how the town should prepare for retail marijuana sales expected to begin next year.
Residents at Town Meeting voted by a margin of 31 votes to opt-in to the state’s new marijuana legalization law and to allow retail sales of cannabis in town.
“It’s a thing now,” said Commission Chairman James Brown as he began Tuesday’s Zoom discussion with fellow commission members Lawrence Dolan, Edward Behr and Ben Copans.
“We are doing this because I was asked before that was voted on to give (Town Manager Chad Whitehead) and the select board some ideas of what that might mean,” said Brown. “Where the retail sales could be…Let’s consider this as an idea session. Not as something we’re gonna put a stake in the ground on.”
Edward Behr suggested the town proceed cautiously.
“Because the vote was so close I think it might be wise to take a conservative approach and do no more than commercial and mixed-use (zoning areas) and possibly even just commercial,” said Behr.
The commission then discussed whether to separate recreational marijuana sales from medical marijuana sales in the town bylaws and whether or not they should be combined in the Health Services District on Hospital Hill - or elsewhere.
“The question I’m asking is could you envision the possibility of a medical marijuana dispensary being co-located with a recreational marijuana dispensary in a non-medical area?” said Lawrence Dolan. “A commercial district.”
“It’s a good question,” said Behr. “It’s too bad that St. J has to lead the way considering we can’t just look at somebody else and see how they’re doing it in the state.”
“That’s why I think we need to wait,” said Dolan. “Let’s find out what the state’s doing. We don’t have to be out front on this.”
The state is now putting together a Cannabis Control Board and the state senate has passed a bill (S.25) in an effort to establish the rules for legalized marijuana retail sales. S.25 has now been forwarded to the House Government Operations Committee for review.
Ben Copens suggested a planned approach that should start sooner rather than later.
“I do think there are people who will want to consider businesses and so they might want to be thinking about this ahead of time,” said Copens. “So we might not want to wait right up until that deadline. We might not want to put this off because I do think people are going to start asking about it and I’d rather have a thoughtful process where we have some time to do that rather than feel rushed towards the end.”
