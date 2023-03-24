Planning Commission To Explore Short-Term Rental Regulation

LYNDON — Short-Term Rentals are not a problem now.
But they could be soon.
For that reason, the Planning Commission will explore STR regulations in the months ahead.
The commission agreed to take up the matter Wednesday after a 45-minute public hearing, during which commissioners and members of the public warned of hazards posed by STR proliferation.
Planning Commission members Alivia Bertolini-Libby and Amy Rast strongly supported efforts to develop STR guidelines, in order to address a regional housing shortage and protect against noise, traffic, trash and other problems linked to STRs.
“I can see a lot of good with [STRs] and I can see a lot of problems with them,” said Bertolini-Libby, adding that the commission was responsible for preemptive regulation to ensure orderly development. “We’re here to look at the future, not just the here and now.” And Short-Term Rentals, whether they might be a problem now or not, could be a problem in the future.”
Members of the public shared that opinion.
Kathleen Walsh, a resident of Darling Hill Road, has seen a dramatic rise in the number of STRs on the scenic byway.
“We’ve seen [STRs] pop up like crazy in the last year to two years. It seems like all of a sudden, they’ve mushroomed all over the place,” she said. “It’s surprising.”
The Planning Commission will continue the discussion on the matter at future meetings.
Those discussions will be aided by a collaborative lodging study underway between Burke, Lyndon and St. Johnsbury, to identify the region’s lodging capacity and needs. It will include information on STR numbers and impacts.
“…BEFORE EVERYTHING IS GONE”
Bill Rioux, who moved to Lyndon from New Hampshire, said it wasn’t surprising to those who have seen STR trends across the border in the Granite State.
“During the pandemic, rich people from [Massachusetts] and Rhode Island bought every house. Every single house. And there was nowhere for me to live,” he said, adding that investors were now eyeing Vermont. “They ran out of houses [in New Hampshire]. Now they are driving around this community.”
He warned that if the Planning Commission were to wait until STRs were an issue in town, it would be too late.
“It will eat this town up like that. It will be over before you know it,” he said.
Another local resident, Bill Fallon, drew a distinction between owner-occupied STRs and those owned by out-of-area investors.
Investor properties, he warned, could threaten workforce housing availability and make it difficult for Lyndon natives to stay in town and for local workplaces to recruit employees.
“Whether it’s today or tomorrow, you’ve got to address the issue,” he said. “You have the opportunity now to take the lead on this, and get ahead of it, before everything is gone.”
Last month, the Planning Commission shelved STR regulations until the matter became an issue. However, they reconsidered at the request of Evan Carlson, a resident and business consultant who owns an STR and supports greater oversight.
His concerns stem from past attempts by multiple outside investors to purchase his STR.
“No doubt any regulation would impact [my STR], but for the sake of the greater community, some regulation might help in the housing market,” he wrote. “What does our community look like when we have 10-15 homes taken off the market and the owners have zero connection to the community?”
BUSINESS INTERESTS
Select Board Chair Chris Thompson opposed STR regulations.
In an email, he wrote, he owns and operates an STR and claimed local regulations were unnecessary, on the grounds that Short-Term Rentals are successfully self-regulated.
STR owners, he said, maintain properties to high standards because their business is dependent on customer reviews.
“The result is well-kept properties that may be the nicest in the neighborhood,” Thompson wrote. “Having been on the Select Board for five years now, I’ve seen that the worst maintained, most complained about, most out-of-code compliance, and most in need of municipal attention … are not Short-Term Rentals, but are rentals owned by local owners.”
He downplayed concerns over STR impact on workforce housing, and said many STR owners like himself were driven by economic necessity, not profit-driven greed.
“STRs have a place in our community,” he wrote. “Many families, including mine, have been able to use the income from STRs to stay in the area and pay the taxes on our primary homes.”
However, commissioner Bertolini-Libby, who formerly owned and operated the Willoburke Boutique Inn & Lodge in East Burke, warned that STRs had undercut traditional lodging establishments and destabilized the local tourism economy.
She said that lodging establishments must take expensive steps that STRs do not, creating an uneven playing field.
“As an innkeeper I had to do sprinkler systems [and other fire safety measures]. It got expensive. I had a mortgage on the property with those costs built in,” she said. “And what happened was, the concept of AIRBNB blew up and people were able to turn a guest bedroom into a money-making, for-profit entity. And they didn’t have to follow the safety codes and things I had to pay for.”
She said businesses that already operated on tight margins felt the squeeze, making matters more difficult in the unpredictable, seasonal New England tourism sector.
“It’s feast or famine in the hospitality industry up here,” she said.
REGIONAL ISSUE
New Hampshire and Vermont property owners have increasingly converted homes, apartments and condos into lucrative STRs, defined as rentals available for 30 days or less.
There are approximately 1,500 short-term rentals in the 2,500 square mile region that runs between the I-91 and Route 3 corridors, from Franconia Notch and the Upper Valley to the Canadian border, according to industry analyst AirDNA.
That includes at least 30 offered through AirBNB and VRBO in Lyndon/Wheelock and at least 100 peak season in neighboring Burke.
Lyndon’s zoning by-laws currently define a lodging establishment as having “more than two guest rooms/units” and do not address single-home STR rentals, such as six located along Darling Hill Road that can accommodate up to 12 guests.
Some worry that STRs have contributed to a workforce housing shortage, squeezed families and young professionals out of town, and worsened noise, trash and traffic problems in residential neighborhoods.
That has prompted some communities to take action.
In Vermont, nearly 20 communities have implemented STR regulations to some extent. That includes Kirby, which made STRs a conditional use through the Zoning Board/Planning Commission.
Meanwhile Waterford has drafted an ordinance that requires conditional use approval and limited permitting for STRs.
In New Hampshire, 30 communities and one precinct had taken steps to address short-term rentals through ordinances, zoning by-laws, or both as of March 2022, according to the state Office of Strategic Initiatives.
Franconia has instituted an application and permitting process, working towards a zoning by-law and conditional use approval. Whitefield has conditional use approval and Town Meeting last week approved stronger regulations. Discussions are underway in other communities such as Bethlehem, Easton, Haverhill and Lancaster.
STR oversight will remain a local issue for the time being.
In New Hampshire, efforts to pass statewide regulations stalled in the legislature last year.
In Vermont, short-term rental operators must address fire safety considerations laid out by the State Fire Marshal. STRs that accommodate nine or more guests must meet additional safety requirements. However, there is no state oversight or enforcement mechanism.
Attempts to create a statewide rental registry were scrapped last spring under threat of veto by Gov. Phil Scott.
