LYNDON — Darling Hill is one of the most scenic spots in the Northeast Kingdom.
Town officials want to keep it that way.
The Planning Commission opened discussion on the creation of a Darling Hill Historic Overlay District last week.
Overlay districts are placed over existing zones, and include special provisions to protect resources or guide development with a specific area.
The Planning Commission will form a subcommittee to explore the idea. It will include Darling Hill residents, Planning Commission members, and other stakeholders. More details will be announced at a later date.
The creation of an overlay district would follow through on recommendations made in the town plan.
The 2020 Lyndon Town Plan states “it is evident from the many public comments at meetings and surveys over the years that residents value the scenic character of the rural areas of Lyndon such as views from and along Darling Hill” and calls for “the creation of historic overlay districts for areas like Darling Hill to preserve historic neighborhoods and scenic view shed.”
The town plan also calls for “the continued use and development of existing trail networks, including Kingdom Trails, VAST, and Passumpsic River Paddlers’ Trail, while maintaining the rural character of scenic areas such as Darling Hill.”
Planning Administrator Nicole Gratton said the Darling Hill National Historic District, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, could serve as the basis for an overlay district.
From there, the boundary lines could be tailored to local wants and needs, Gratton said.
For instance, redrawing the southern border to include the site of a 68-unit campground proposed by Waypoint Development, a project opposed by many Darling Hill residents.
The Darling Hill National Historic District contains more than 2,000 acres that once comprised the former Darling Estate and is located in both Lyndon and Burke.
“We already having something delineated,” Gratton said. “Maybe [the boundary] gets extended. But I think we should at least start with something that is very clear. It’s not arbitrary.”
A subcommittee would address questions about overlay district boundaries and more.
Through research and discussion, a subcommittee would determine if an overlay district was needed, and why. It would look at issues such as minimum lot size, historic and agricultural land preservation, road frontage, scenic viewshed, and more.
Darling Hill resident Jim Crone expressed interest in the idea of an overlay district. He said subdivisions and development have encroached on the natural beauty, historic properties, and scenic vistas of Darling Hill.
“It would be a travesty if this historic district is reduced any further down, and people start to ignore the fact that these are historic properties,” said Crone, whose property appears on both the state and national historic registers.
Planning Commissioner Curtis Carpenter recommended that efforts to create a Darling Hill overlay district be targeted and specific.
Previous efforts fell apart when the scope expanded from Darling Hill to all of the town’s Rural Residential zoned areas, he said.
“We have to focus on what we want to accomplish and not bite off more than we can chew,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.