Planning Commission To Pursue Short Term Rental Regulations

WATERFORD — The Planning Commission on Wednesday agreed to draft short-term rental regulations.
Commissioners supported plans for a two-pronged approach, with a zoning permit requirement and an annual registration process.
Using language from Fairlee and Woodstock’s by-laws, the Planning Commission will begin to hammer out draft regulations at their next meeting on Nov. 16.
Under the proposed regulations supported by the Planning Commission, STR owners would (1) have to obtain a land use permit from the Development Review Board before operating and (2) pay a registration fee and perform a safety inspection each year in order to obtain and maintain a town-issued STR license.
Those measures would give the town direct control over STR placement and rules enforcement.
As a next step, the Planning Commission will gather feedback from the Select Board and write the draft regulations.
Then, the Planning Commission and Select Board would host separate public hearings on the draft regulations.
By-law changes would require voter approval and would probably not appear on the Town Meeting warning until 2024.
The Planning Commission on Sept. 21 agreed STR regulations were worth pursuing to protect residents and maintain the community’s character.
“We’ve got to do something,” Remick said.
Commissioners took up the matter at the request of concerned resident Gwenn Chisholm.
Although Waterford has few short-term rentals, Chisholm said the town should take preemptive action.
“We know they’re becoming a big problem in many other towns around here,” Chisolm. “I don’t think there’s hardly any in Waterford, and that’s why I think it’s a good time to get ahead of it.”
New Hampshire and Vermont property owners have increasingly converted homes, apartments and condos into lucrative STRs, defined as rentals available for stays of 30 days or less.
Some worry that STRs have contributed to a workforce housing shortage, squeezed families and young professionals out of town, and worsened noise, trash and traffic problems in residential neighborhoods.
There are approximately 1,500 short-term rentals in the 2,500 square mile region that runs between the I-91 and Route 3 corridors, from Franconia Notch and the Upper Valley to the Canadian border, according to industry analyst AirDNA.
STR oversight will remain a local issue for the time being.
In New Hampshire, efforts to pass statewide regulations stalled in the legislature earlier this year.
In Vermont, short-term rental operators must address fire safety considerations laid out by the State Fire Marshal, and STRs that accommodate nine or more guests must meet additional safety requirements.
Attempts to create a statewide rental registry were scrapped this spring under threat of veto by Gov. Phil Scott.
