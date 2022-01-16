Planning Commission To Review Sign Rules

LYNDON — The White Market is due for a facelift.
Co-owner Sarah Laffery wants to install new signage on the outside of the 59-year-old downtown business, in order to keep the historic business looking well kept.
One problem: The proposed signage, while modest and tasteful, violates zoning bylaws for maximum square footage.
Lafferty, who also heads the Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce, said the existing sign rules are heavy-handed, out-of-date, and a growing point of contention between the town and the business community. Now she’s calling for action.
“Rather than asking for a variance for just my business it seemed like the smartest thing to do was to propose a change that would positively impact all businesses in Lyndonville,” she said.
That work began on Wednesday, when the Planning Commission took up the matter.
As a first step, they will review sign ordinances from other communities including St. Johnsbury.
Once the information gathering is complete, they will contemplate whether Lyndon’s sign rules should be changed.
In all likelihood, they will huddle with local business owners to evaluate proposed changes before advancing them to a public hearing.
Planning Director Nicole Gratton said a growing number of sign applications have been met with uncertainty, underscoring the need for zoning updates.
“The Development Review Board [which handles zoning permits] has had a few applications about signage that left them wondering what do to. The language is not very clear. And we’re seeing new types of signs that were not spoken of in the by-laws, such as decals,” Gratton said.
The current sign rules set hard caps on signage, regardless of building size.
That ranges from a maximum of two signs/10 total square feet in a residential district to two signs/100 square feet in a commercial district.
The White Market is located in a zoning district where maximum signage is two signs, 60 square feet.
Lafferty has proposed three signs which would exceed that: One on Depot Street and another on Main Street, each measuring 2 feet by 15 feet, and a smaller sign over the store entrance facing the parking lot.
In addition, if murals on the side of The White Market were included, then the business might be prohibited from adding any new signage.
Lafferty said the town’s one-size-fits-all approach to signage fails to take into consideration building size. She advocated flexible regulations.
“I think the most important thing to consider is if it makes more sense to have the square footage of allowable signage designated by location in town, size of the building, or both. For a building the size of mine with three road-facing sides to have the same sign allotment as the 20-foot [wide] storefront next door seems silly and encourages a disproportionate look to the downtown,” she said.
Lafferty said sign rules should promote a more uniform approach to signage in Lyndon, yet be flexible enough to encourage business development.
As part of making updates, town officials would have to determine what meets the definition of a sign, and how they would be incorporated into signage regulations.
Lafferty said the current sign regulations have caused some businesses to avoid making improvements.
Addressing the Planning Commission on Wednesday, she said, “If we have a rule that doesn’t encourage business owners to maintain, improve and take pride in their buildings, then it’s probably a rule that doesn’t make sense to have.”
