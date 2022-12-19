LYNDON — Zoning Administrator Jon Prue and Planning Director Nicole Gratton agree: A permit to replace a front porch at 1393 Back Center Rd. should be approved.
However, they disagree on the method of approval.
Appearing before the Development Review Board on Dec. 15, Gratton argued that the porch reconstruction only required administrative approval.
Gratton is also the property owner.
Prue countered that because the entire building was non-conforming due to insufficient setbacks on three sides, the project required conditional use approval from DRB.
Prue is the former project contractor.
The Development Review Board took the matter under advisement and will render a decision within 45 days.
Gratton obtained a change-of-use permit in the spring to convert 1393 Back Center Rd. from a single- to a two-family residence.
At the time Prue was DRB Chair and a private contractor hired for the job. As the project unfolded, he said, structural issues were found. In order to replace a section of the foundation, the front porch was removed in May.
Because the building was non-conforming, Gratton and Prue debated the proper way to obtain a permit for the porch replacement.
That debate led to offsetting actions in the fall. Former Zoning Administrator Erik Voegtlin approved an administrative permit for the work earlier this year but Prue overturned it when he stepped into the ZA position last month.
That triggered Thursday’s DRB hearing, where Gratton and Prue each made their case.
Gratton said the project did not require DRB approval because, even though the building is non-conforming, the new porch did not represent a substantial change.
She pointed to Section 5.3 of the town zoning by-laws, which states that “a non-conforming structure may be maintained, repaired, and replaced provided that such action does not increase the degree of non-compliance in any respect.”
“There’s nothing there [in Section 5.3] that says this needs conditional use approval,” she said.
Prue felt otherwise. He said any work on a non-conforming building needed to go before DRB for a conditional use permit.
He referred to Section 5.2 of the by-laws which states that a discontinued non-conforming use — like the removed porch — may be re-established as long as (1) It has not been discontinued for more than a year and (2) DRB determines it will not have adverse impacts.
“Anything under non-conforming is a conditional use [and] nothing in Section 5 says [a condition use] can be approved by the [Zoning Administrator],” he said.
He added that, when researching Lyndon permits for non-conforming uses, 33 of the last 35 applications went to DRB.
Of the two that didn’t, one was expedited to provide an ADA ramp for a disabled resident.
Towards the end of Thursday’s hearing, Gratton and Prue agreed on something else: Both want DRB to clarify the matter, to avoid confusion moving forward.
Gratton said the regulations as written did not require DRB conditional use approval for work on non-conforming structures, and should be changed if that’s the intent.
“There’s nothing in [Section] 5.3 about needing a conditional permit at all. It just says ‘Yeah, you can rebuild it.’ There’s nothing there that says you need conditional use approval. And if that’s the interpretation here then the by-laws need to read that way,” she said.
Meanwhile, Prue said he wanted direction on how to handle such requests in the future.
In particular, he wanted to know if the DRB decision would serve as a precedent for future non-conforming use applications to the Zoning Administrator.
“If you find that this particular permit can be approved under Section 5.3, then tell me if all non-conforming uses under Section 5.3 are something that I can approve in my office,” Prue said.
Congratulations Lyndon Planning for having a debate to examine this relevant issues. Well done.
