Habitat for Humanity Ammonoosuc Region has purchased land in Bethlehem, N.H. and is now planning a build for 2020. We hope to start construction in April and continue throughout the summer to build our 10th home in this area. Currently we are seeking experienced builders who are interested in partnering with our organization. We also need to increase the membership of our Board of Directors. Those who are experienced and interested in helping led our organization are encouraged to attend.
We will be holding a general information meeting for professional builders and those interested in learning more about our Board of Directors on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Elevate Church building at 70 Redington St. in Littleton. If you are experienced and interested in helping out, please attend our meeting to find out more. If you are unable to attend, you can get in touch with us by email: ammonoosuchabitat@gmail.com or by phone at (603) 444-2515.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.