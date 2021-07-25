Plans Advance On New Community Forest In Littleton

LITTLETON — Following a March town meeting vote that overwhelmingly approved a community forest for the town-owned Eaton property, the Littleton Conservation Commission has been getting to work.
“We have made quite a bit of progress in locating the boundaries because they were pretty overgrown and hard to find,” said Tom Alt, chairman of the LCC. “We’re getting that done, clearing them out, marking them. At the same time, we are locating those boundaries we are introducing ourselves to a lot of the abutters, and in each case, the abutters are welcoming us with open arms compared to what the alternative was.”
That alternative was a sale of the property for a residential housing development, which drew the ire of many abutters and led to concerns brought to the Board of Selectmen and ultimately to the petitioned warrant article for a community forest that passed in a 793-238 vote.
“The people spoke, for sure, more so even when the vote came in on town meeting day,” said Alt. “It was one of the largest positive votes of any of the warrant articles.”
Since then, commission members have been walking different parts of the 102-acre property, which fronts Richmond Street, Hill Street, and Sampson Road in Littleton’s Apthorp area, to familiarize themselves with it and establish possible trail networks and loops.
“Because of some of the logging work that took place in the past, there’s a good basic layout for some trail networks,” said Alt. “And a lot of the local people around that area already use it as a recreation area, and that is becoming obvious. There’s a lot of walking going on there.”
The commission will likely set the same basic policy structure on the Eaton property, the land for which was donated to the town in 1995 by former state Rep. Stephanie Eaton, as it set on the Dells Pond Conservation Area, Kilburn Crags, and the Pine Hill property, to the point where the commission has developed a forest management goal, he said.
“It’s pretty simple,” said Alt. “It reads, ‘To preserve the natural character of the land and to provide for passive recreation, nature study, and education.’ That pretty much follows what we are doing on the other side. Kilburn Crags and the Dells were gifts from Remich and Kilburn and we try as much as possible, even though it was 100 years ago, to manage them according to the basic values that they put forth at the time. We want to carry the same thing over the Eaton property, too, because there’s no doubt in my mind that Stephanie would have concurred with whatever Daniel Remick and Benjamin Kilburn were talking about also.”
Eaton is currently in a rest home in Meredith under state care.
For town meeting 2022, the commission is looking to put another article on the warrant to add another nine acres to the Eaton property community forest in an effort to improve it.
That addition would be the town-owned Pest House property (so named as a house that many towns had to put residents during times of communicable outbreaks and outbreaks such as typhoid, cholera, tuberculosis, and more), which Alt said would provide great access.
“That lies down on the bottom left corner of this lot it and would be a great addition as far as providing good access onto the Eaton lot,” he said.
A corridor can also connect Lakeway Elementary School with the Pest House property and then to the Eaton property.
Recently, Dells Pond and Kilburn Crags especially have seen much use, a trend that is likely to continue, said Alt.
“It’s just incredible the traffic flow that’s going to those locations,” he said. “You can call it serendipity. The fact that this Eaton property came along and landed the way it did with us is important. We will need the extra open space for folks to enjoy. It also keeps a good green spot without any more fragmentation of land. Fragmentation is a trend that is not environmentally friendly.”
Alt said the making of the community forest will be a long-term project during the course of many years.
