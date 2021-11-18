Progress continues on plans to replace Cannon Mountain’s iconic aerial tramway, still fully functional, but in need of a serious overhaul in the next three to five years.
On Nov. 8, Cannon’s General Manager John DeVivo told members of the Cannon Mountain Advisory Commission (CMAC) that the latest round of estimates from a potential contractor came in at about $24 to $25 million for a full replacement. In the era of COVID cost escalations, he said, they might be looking to another 20 to 30 percent added on: potentially up to $32 million total.
“[The tram] has become an iconic experience for New Hampshire,” said Department of Cultural and Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Stewart. “If you google ‘New Hampshire,’ chances are you’ll see a picture of the tram. There’s a piece to it that’s bigger than just who we are in this room and the local community.”
The first aerial tramway was built in the 1930s with investment from the state. It was fully replaced in 1980 for around $5 million, authorized by the state legislature.
Stewart said that she and others are working with numerous state politicians and officials to help them think through the options available.
“With all of that analysis, I think we’ve landed on a proposal to do it all in one swoop and to get it back up and running as safely and as soon as possible,” she said. “We’re now putting on paper a proposal to hand over to the decision-makers to kick around and see where it goes.”
Stewart and Phil Bryce, director of the Division of Parks and Recreation, emphasized that while the tram is used for winter transportation, its primary purpose is in the summer.
“It’s part of what makes Franconia Notch one of the top 10 parks in the U.S.,” Bryce said. “Because of the diversity of experiences that we offer — including getting people up on a 4000-foot mountain in the middle of the White Mountain National Forest, which they might not otherwise be able to do.”
Bryce added that the capacity of the tram or other replacement system needs to be matched by the infrastructure at the summit.
“There are other systems that we could put in to move potentially more people … but what are they going to do when they get up there?” he said, speaking specifically about concerns related to replacing a tram with a gondola system.
However, Bryce noted that replacing the current 80-passenger tram with a 100-passenger tram might make sense, especially just to allow for a bit of spacing within the cable car itself. This summer, the tram cars were limited to 50 percent occupancy.
“There’s a ton of hiking and hikers in this region, as you know, but the tram is one way people who aren’t as in shape can experience the real high country,” he said. “I think that’s one of the reasons why it’s so popular and such a successful attraction.”
According to DeVivo, the tram generates about $2 million per year in ticket revenue and about another $500,000 in associated revenue.
“I’m a marketing guy who likes operations,” DeVivo said. “So I generally say that I think a new tram means $3 million a year … I think you’re gonna get people who want to come here just for that, even if they’ve been here 50 times already.”
According to State Sen. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, funding the upgrade with money from the American Rescue Plan Act could go two ways: the department could go before the fiscal committee and then before the executive council for approval; or, in the legislative route, the House, Senate and Governor would all have to sign off to spend the ARPA funds on a certain project.
“I think that we’re actually going both routes right now,” she told the CMAC. “I meet with the Governor once a month and it’s still on the list of projects we’d like to fund.”
Hennessey said that she believes a legislative option is also in the works.
According to DeVivo, the earliest an overhaul would begin is the 2023-2024 season. The process has been discussed as taking two summers and one winter, and parks officials are thinking about other lifts that they might be able to operate during that time.
At their meeting on Nov. 8, the CMAC did unanimously approve up to $400,000 in funds to be expended from the Cannon Mountain Capital Improvement Fund to do a track cable relocation project at the tram — an “essentially mandatory” project recommended by the N.H. tramway safety board and required to be done before next summer to continue the attraction’s operation. The project will likely be completed this spring.
“It’s not a safety issue, the tram isn’t going to stop running; it’s just a relocation of that particular part of the apparatus,” DeVivo said.
