Plans Presented To Remove Airport Obstacles

HAVERHILL — Dean Memorial Airport has a problem.
Obstructions pose hazards for aircraft taking off from, or landing at, the town-owned airstrip. There is the potential for planes to collide with trees, utility poles, airport buildings and vehicles traveling along Airport Road.
Now a solution is being developed.
On Monday, planners Dubois & King of Randolph, Vt. presented five options to remove obstacles and ease flight risks.
Those options range from making the runway shorter to preserving the status quo. Each option requires a certain amount of property acquisition. That includes the purchase of properties and the securing of air rights.
At the public hearing, concerns were raised over eminent domain.
Town Manager Brigitte Codling said the town was not interested in taking land by eminent domain, and could be forced to shorten the runway if key landowners are uncooperative.
“We will cross that bridge when we come to it,” she said.
The Dubois & King safety study was funded through a $241,500 appropriation at the 2020 Town Meeting. Once completed it will be forwarded to the FAA.
Following a meeting with town officials and Dubois & King representatives, the FAA will determine which alternatives they are willing to fund.
The FAA is expected to choose two alternatives, and those would go to a public hearing before the Select Board.
Afterwards, the Select Board will pick a preferred plan, which will go to a town meeting vote.
While the project will largely be paid for with federal Airport Improvement Program funds, Town Meeting would have to approve some local funding.
Codling said the work is included in the airport’s 10-year capital improvement plan and is needed to bring the airport into compliance with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) standards.
