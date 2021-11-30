Plant Manager Promotes Recovery Friendly Workplaces

LITTLETON — Before the pandemic, the numbers of those dealing with a mental illness or substance use disorder were on the rise.
During the pandemic, the numbers rose all the more.
At the 29th annual Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce economic development luncheon and celebration on Nov. 22, a plant manager for one Littleton business spoke of why he decided to make Genfoot America Inc. a designated New Hampshire Recovery Friendly Workplace and how its benefits both employees seeking to overcome addiction and employers seeking a healthy workforce.
Samantha Lewandowski, assistant director for the New Hampshire Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative, said resources greatly expanded after Gov. Chris Sununu launched the initiative in March 2018.
“Since that time, we have seen tremendous growth and we now have close to 300 businesses on board all across the state, as well as a lot of interest in states outside of New Hampshire,” she said. “It’s really an initiative to promote the health, safety, and well-being of our communities and our workplaces. We do this by empowering businesses to provide support to people are who impacted by addiction, people in recovery, people who are seeking recovery, and people like myself who are impacted by having a loved one with a substance use disorder.”
Overall, the initiative challenges the stigma of addiction, she said.
“We offer a customized approach because we know that a large manufacturer is going to be different than a mom-and-pop shop down the street,” said Lewandowski.
Each participating business has a one-page checklist process to go through and has access to recovery-friendly advisors to help them overcome any challenges.
“We get you connected to state and local resources,” said Lewandowski. “The North Country has a lot of wonderful resources. We offer over 10 no-cost trainings. We get you connected to other peers.”
Among the reasons employers should become involved is because addiction close to home is already prevalent, she said.
“We have over 20 million people in America with a substance use disorder,” said Lewandowski. “That’s about 10 percent of our population. We have about nine percent who identify as being in recovery … We know that one out of two people are impacted in some way … We see recovery friendly workplaces as a great way to attract and retain talent because you create a supportive workplace where people thrive and where they want to be.”
Citing statistics from the National Safety Council, Lewandowski said workers in recovery help save an employer money by helping that employer avoid $4,000 in turnover and replacement costs.
“Workers in recovery miss fewer days than workers with a substance use disorder, and each employee who recovers from a substance-use disorder saves the company over $8,500 on average,” she said. “They miss fewer days as opposed to the general workforce and they have less turnover as well. This is in part because they are very dedicated and very loyal to the people who are giving them a chance and they had to put in a lot of work to maintain their recovery and that translates to the workforce as well.”
Beyond the standard checklist requirements for the designation, an employer can take a customized approach.
“Why are recovery-friendly workplaces needed now more than ever before?” said Lewandowski. “We’re living in a changed landscape. We’ve seen an increase in substance misuse disorder and mental health impacts. During late June, 40 percent of U.S. adults reported struggling with mental health or increased substance use … During the pandemic, more than one in five people reported heavy drinking.”
She said the initiative allows employees “to come as their full authentic selves and say this is what I’m struggling with and not get fired. It allows them to get back to work. When we’re carrying all this stuff around with us, it’s really hard to focus. Once we can get it out and get support, we can get back to work.”
Mark Bonta, the plant manager at Genfoot who also serves on the advisory council for New Hampshire Recovery Friendly Workplace, observed the effects of addiction firsthand.
In 2008, an employee had to be fired after showing up to work smelling like alcohol.
Within six months, she was dead of liver failure.
“If those programs were in place back in 2008, it’s very possible that girl would still be alive today and maybe even be a leader in my factory,” said Bonta.” When I first heard about this, that’s what hit me in the heart and I’m very passionate about it … We’ve been a designated recovery-friendly workplace for almost three years now.”
At Genfoot, it’s an open-door policy, he said.
“What’s happened since then is we’ve become a very empowering workplace, where our employees know that we care about them and that we’re going to help them get the support they need in order to meet their personal objectives, as well as the company objectives,” said Bonta. “Everyone knows that they can come to me and talk about these things and they don’t have to be in fear of losing their job. This does not mean that we’re a drug-friendly workplace by any means. Recovery-friendly workplace means you’re in recovery. Challenging that stigma was probably the most difficult part for us, but once we got through that and everybody understood that this was about helping people, we really don’t have any negative attitudes towards it.”
At Genfoot, it’s also blossomed into more than just support for those in recovery to whatever an employee is struggling with, he said.
