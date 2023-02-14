Players Team Up In Act Of Sportsmanship

COLEBROOK — Another act of sportsmanship by a local high school hoops team led to another heart-warming buzzer-beater celebrated by both sides.
Earlier this season, the Danville JV boys basketball team helped an Oxbow player score a basket as time expired.
Last Monday night in Colebrook, the Panthers assisted Mohawk player Tristan Brady and helped him score a buzzer-beater of his own.
“I had seen how hard Tristan had worked during warm-ups when we played Colebrook earlier this season at Lisbon and asked the guys if they would be willing to give him an opportunity to score,” Lisbon coach Mark Locke said. “Them being the fantastic young men that they are, they jumped at the chance. Tristan sunk a mid-range shot for two points that night.”
“My son, Tristan, has cerebral palsy and has overcome many challenges,” mother Jeannine Brady wrote on social media after the game. “He lives for sports and wanted to play basketball for the Colebrook Mohawks. He struggles to keep up, but his heart and dedication never falters.”
Brady entered the game in the fourth quarter — with Colebrook having a comfortable lead — and took several shot attempts but missed. With under 20 seconds remaining, and the game now in running time, Lisbon gained possession and had the opportunity to get one final shot off or to just let the game clock run out.
Instead, Panther Carson Colby purposefully passed the ball into the stands and Lisbon coach Mark Locke called a timeout to stop the clock. Brady then received a pass off the inbounds and took a shot from the right block — scoring as time exprired and sending both crowds and teams into cheers.
“Seeing his reaction to scoring that basket still brought a smile to my players’ faces the next evening at practice when one of them brought it up,” Locke said. “It was a great night. We didn’t win the game, but I feel everyone left the gym happy.”
Locke said it was an important lesson to his team, especially amid a season which has seen the Panthers on the opposite end of a few lop-sided box scores.
“As many in our area know, Lisbon boys basketball is in full rebuild mode,” Locke said. “Low numbers and a young team have lead to some struggles and frustration along the way, but the team’s love for the game, desire to improve, and commitment to each other has kept us going. I felt that helping someone that works so hard as Tristan does to score a basket, would make the game memorable for him, and also teach my players that the game of basketball is so much bigger than winning, or how many points you score.
“It’s OK to be a competitive person, but don’t let it consume you to the point of arrogance or seeing an opponent as an enemy. It’s about lessons you learn along the way that can be used in life on and off the court, like sportsmanship, being humble, and kindness.”
“The sportsmanship and kindness displayed by the Lisbon team and its coach is to be commended,” Jeannine Brady said. “It was an experience I will not soon forget. [The Lisbon] boys were winners [that] night.”
