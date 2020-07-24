Hardwick starter Lyle Rooney stepped onto the mound for a Babe Ruth 15U season opener against visiting Lake Region on July 1.
He had waited a long time for this — longer than most.
Rooney, 16, hadn’t appeared in a game in over a year. He sat out last summer and fall with a broken back and then COVID-19 had canceled his freshman season at Hazen Union High School.
Now he was about to deliver his first pitch in 13 months. Normally that kind of comeback would be enough for a story. But for Rooney, it’s just a footnote.
That’s because shattered bones are nothing compared to a broken heart.
In early January his older brother, Finn, took his own life at age 17.
Lyle had looked up to Finn, learned from him, and eventually shared a love of baseball with him.
Now he plays for him.
“Everything I do is dedicated to my brother,” Lyle said.
IN THE SHADOWS OF GIANTS
Lyle was born into baseball.
He spent his first five years in San Francisco where his parents Alex Rooney and Tara Reese rooted for the Giants.
Tara was the fanatic. She had season tickets and frequently brought her sons to games. Finn saw Barry Bonds hit career home run 715 (passing Babe Ruth). Lyle once ran the bases at Oracle Park during a post-game promotion.
Even after Tara and the boys moved to Vermont — with stops at The Field of Dreams, Louisville Slugger Museum and Baseball Hall of Fame along the way — they continued to cheer on the Giants.
“They won the World Series in 2010 right after we moved, and we flew back just to be there,” Lyle recalled.
The boys were home schooled and, with no TV to watch, they played catch during breaks.
“My brother and I used to play catch all the time,” Lyle recalled. Sometimes they used game balls autographed by Giants players like Pablo Sandoval. “We didn’t know how important the balls were and we would lose them in the grass.”
Eventually they got into the game.
Lyle signed up to play Little League in fifth grade. Due to his inexperience, he was relegated to a minor league team where batters faced pitching machines for half the game. When Lyle did pitch, he was nearly unhittable.
“It was comical,” Tara said.
That summer he went out for a major league all-star team and curious coaches raised their eyebrows. One of them was Joe Rivard.
“We heard rumors Walden had this kid who was throwing it by everybody,” said Rivard. “I was like what are you doing in the minors? He should have been here the entire time!”
SECRET SIGNS
The garage door was destroyed.
Lyle and Finn pelted it thousands of times. Now it was pockmarked with dents. So they built a pitchers mound underneath a maple tree next to their Walden home.
“They would go out every single day and pitch to each other,” Tara said.
They spent countless hours in their backyard bullpen. They alternated pitching duties, offered each other encouragement, and created their own signals.
“[Finn] would be like ‘That’s a great curve ball’ and I’d be like ‘you too.’ We would just teach each other pitches,” Lyle said. “We even had signs and stuff. We would do these insane signs … just to feel like we were baseball players.”
He mimics a complicated set of gestures and laughs, “That would just be a fastball outside.”
Those throwing sessions mirrored their relationship.
Finn was the teacher, Lyle was the student. Finn had developed his game through hard work and study, but saw that his younger brother had more natural ability. He aimed to nurture that.
“I was always competing with him. But he was always trying to make me better,” Lyle said. “There was a story where he finally learned how to throw a cutter in one of his practices and he got really good at it. Everyone was like ‘I’m so proud of you for getting that cutter’ and he was like ‘I just can’t wait to go home and teach my brother how to throw it.’”
Added Tara, “He was Lyle’s biggest fan.”
TEAMMATES
The spring was a disappointment.
COVID-19 canceled the high school baseball season. Lyle wanted to play for his brother’s memory and help Hazen Union take a step towards being a Division III contender (something Finn had laid the foundation for). Instead everything shut down.
So when the summer Babe Ruth season was allowed to proceed — in a limited capacity — Lyle was thrilled.
“Baseball is like therapy to me,” Lyle said.
“He was so ready and so excited for baseball. The day of the first practice he was ready three hours before it was time to go,” Tara said.
For the past year Lyle has leaned on his teammates.
Hours after he crushed two vertebrae in a ropes course accident last May, his middle school teammates crammed into his hospital room. Still in uniform they presented him with a signed wiffle ball bat and ball.
“We played a doubleheader and then the whole team went over right after. It was the kids’ idea,” said coach Rivard.
Those teammates have remained steadfast since his brother’s death.
They have been supportive without being suffocating. They have practiced and played hard, because how could they not with Lyle setting the example? They have continued traditions that Finn started.
That includes yelling “Lemur” when a Hardwick player hits the ball to an opposing fielder.
“He thought if you yell ‘Lemur,’ that it would make people think about lemurs not pay attention and drop the ball,” Tara said with a laugh. “Finn would cut out pictures of lemurs and kids would wear them in their hats. I have a dress that has lemurs all over it that I wear to games.”
Lyle has been a revelation on the mound this season. Not only is he pitching well but he’s been clocked at 80 miles per hour.
He’s part of a talented group — which includes James Montgomery, Tyler Rivard, Jadon Baker and Andrew Menard — that aims to put Hazen Union baseball back on the map after a decade of losing seasons.
But it’s the bond that’s most important.
That connection has deepened through tragedy. In January, Hazen Union hosted Finn’s memorial service and afterwards his ashes were spread on the mound by past and present baseball teammates from Hazen and St. Johnsbury, including Lyle.
Now when the Hardwick and Hazen teams step onto the field they’re not just playing to win, they’re playing for each other.
“I love my teammates,” Lyle said.
IMMACULATE INNING
When Lyle started the season opener, no one knew what to expect.
Teammates, coaches and parents all wondered: How would a kid who’s been through so much bounce back?
They didn’t wait long for an answer. Lyle stepped onto the mound where his brother’s ashes were spread and looked to the catcher, Montgomery, for the sign.
The first pitch was a strike.
So was the next.
And the next.
Lyle opened the game with eight straight strikes. That’s when he glanced to Rivard, at shortstop.
“I look back and Tyler goes ‘Immaculate Inning!,’” Lyle said.
The Immaculate Inning had been Finn’s holy grail. He dreamed of retiring the side on nine consecutive strikes.
“Their goal as pitchers was to pitch an immaculate inning. It’s what Finn wanted to do,” Tara said. “It’s not the most efficient way to get through an inning but it’s the most beautiful. It’s the most perfect.”
For a second Lyle could hardly believe it. Then he set himself and fired another pitch.
“I reached back and I had a big smile. I was like ‘here it comes’ and I threw it right in the dirt,” he said shaking his head. “But I came back with a strike.”
It wasn’t immaculate. But it was damn close. And although Lyle said he “had never been so ticked off striking out the side,” that feeling passed quickly.
Lyle has maintained a positive mindset despite injury and heartbreak.
Part of that is his natural disposition. Part of that is not wanting to let other people down. And part of that is lessons learned during the toughest time in his life.
“There’s a lot more good things that happen during baseball that give you joy,” Lyle said. “Even just doing a nice swing and feeling how good it feels. You’ve got to pull joy out of little things. Say you’re pitching on a hot day and you’re throwing terrible but the wind blows and it cools you off, it feels so nice, and you’re like ‘That’s enough to make me happy.’”
ONE PLAY AT A TIME
During Hardwick’s season opener, Tara caught herself waiting for Finn come out of the dugout.
Lyle has similar thoughts.
“Every time I pitch I think that I’m throwing to my brother, or every time I’m hitting think that I’m hitting from my brother, or every time I’m taking a throw from the infield I’m assuming my brother’s throwing it,” Lyle said. “Everything reminds me of my brother.”
For Lyle, Tara, and Alex (who lives outside the area), the baseball field holds many reminders of the past, but it’s also the place where they draw strength for the future.
They have been lifted up and supported by the greater baseball community. Not just in Hardwick but across the Northeast Kingdom.
So they will continue to move forward. Pitch by pitch. Inning by inning.
“I don’t think Lyle or I could ever explain to anybody how much baseball has centered us,” Tara said.
She recalled picking Lyle and Finn up from baseball games and practices, and how they would talk the whole way home about what happened, what they did, what they thought, and how they could improve. They broke down every play.
“So now Lyle and I get in the car and do the same thing. It’s so blatantly obvious that we’re missing somebody, but we don’t want to stop doing that. It feels really good to do that,” Tara said. “We both recognize it without even having to say anything: We need to just keep on doing it, it’s very healing.”
