Plea Deal Cancels First NEK Trial Since Start Of Pandemic

The first Northeast Kingdom criminal trial since the start of the pandemic was scheduled for this week.
And it almost happened.
Jury draw in Caledonia Superior Court for the aggravated domestic assault trial of Stannard resident Jeremy Gervais took place on Monday. Gervais, 32, had been accused of assaulting a woman and her child on New Year’s Day, 2020. But before opening statements could begin the trial was canceled after Gervais reached a plea agreement with prosecutors to settle the case - along with eight other pending charges against him.
Caledonia Superior Court
The St. Johnsbury courthouse is the only court in the Northeast Kingdom authorized by the state judiciary to hold trials since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March of 2020. Both the Orleans Courthouse in Newport and the Essex County Courthouse in Guildhall remain closed to trials due to ventilation and space issues.
According to court documents, Gervais pleaded guilty to all nine charges - including two felonies - in exchange for a sentence of 3-7 years in prison, all suspended except for three years to serve and $1,323 in court surcharges.
Gervais will also be subject to five years of probation once he’s released and will face four more years in prison if he violates the terms of his probation. Gervais had no prior criminal record in Vermont and just one prior conviction in the state of Massachusetts. The state dismissed several other charges pending against Gervais as part of the plea agreement.
In addition to the aggravated assault charge, Gervais was convicted of unlawful restraint, two counts of domestic assault, interference with access to emergency services and multiple counts of violating conditions of release.
His terms of probation include orders for domestic violence, alcohol and anger management counseling prior to his release.
Gervais has been in jail since January of 2020. He is serving his sentence at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
