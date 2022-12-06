Plea Deal Falls Apart In Fatal Crash

The case against a Kirby man accused of crashing into and killing a motorcyclist was about to be resolved by plea agreement this week.
But the deal fell apart on Monday because of a disagreement between the state and the defense about texting.
“It’s unfortunate, but we’re ready to proceed to trial,” said State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski on Tuesday.
David Rath, 43, is accused of causing the death of East Burke resident Philip Barrett, 43, on Aug. 26, 2020.
Police say Rath was operating a westbound silver Subaru Forester on Red Village Road in Lyndon when it allegedly crossed the center line into the path of three eastbound motorcyclists.
Caledonia Superior Court
Barrett was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say Rath was texting with his wife just before the crash occurred.
But Rath’s defense attorney, David Sleigh of St. Johnsbury, said the evidence shows Rath was not texting when the crash occurred.
“Evidence derived from Defendant’s cell phone that shows a text message was sent from the phone approximately five minutes prior to the collision and another received approximately four minutes prior to the collision,” wrote Attorney Sleigh in a motion asking the court to exclude all “texting evidence” from the case.
“The incoming text was received four minutes before the crash,” wrote Sleigh. “There is no record of cell phone usage in the intervening four minutes. Thus, simple math establishes that the texting activity occurred miles from the crash site.”
In a sentencing memo, Attorney Sleigh said Rath did make a tragic mistake while driving on Red Village Road.
“As Defendant approached the curve, he looked down to check his vehicle’s instrumentation and heater controls,” wrote Sleigh in his memo. “While looking down, Defendant’s vehicle crossed over the yellow center line into the east bound lane. Defendant, after looking down, returned his attention to the roadway and saw that he was about to strike an oncoming group of motorcyclists operating in the east bound lane. He struck the lead motorcycle and the collision killed the operator, Phillip Barrett….The tragic consequence of David’s momentary inattention is immeasurable.”
Attorney Sleigh also said Rath has been ready to take responsibility for the crash for a while and that it’s unfortunate that the plea agreement fell apart.
“State’s attorney’s resistance to settling a case where the defendant is willing to admit to what he did is disingenuous and unsettling,” said Sleigh on Tuesday.
Zaleski declined further comment on the texting issue.
Rath has pleaded not guilty to charges of gross, negligent operation with death resulting and two counts of gross negligent operation with serious physical injury resulting.
Rath is currently facing a possible sentence of up to 45 years in prison and $45,000 in fines if convicted on all the charges.
